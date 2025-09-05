Daily Beast ‘on the rise’ as it recruits Tom Latchem as lead global correspondent

Former News of the World TV editor Tom Latchem has joined The Daily Beast as lead global correspondent.
The move comes amid a period of editorial expansion for the politics and pop culture publisher under chief content officer Joanna Coles and chief executive Ben Sherwood.
Both joined the IAC-owned title in April 2024 taking minority stakes.
Latchem made waves in the UK with his investigation into former GB News presenter Dan Wootton for Byline Times (alongside Dan Evans).
Working part-time for The Daily Beast over the summer, Latchem revealed plans for the Trump administration to pull Covid vaccines from the US market.
Writing on Linkedin, Latchem said: “The Daily Beast is a media organisation on the rise: readership and profits are up, it’s just had a global hiring spree, and it consistently punches above its weight.
“It’s also making moves into broadcasting – with successful podcasts and a new Netflix deal, in the TV giant’s first steps into news documentaries – which plays to my background and skills, and only adds to my excitement.
“Plus the Beast’s cheeky but intelligent, non-partisan but not neutral ‘high-end’ independent tabloid journalism that explores people, politics and power – embarrassing hypocrites and poking fun at ‘important’ people saying and doing daft things – without fear or favour, aligns with my career-long approach to journalism, and I already feel very much at home.”
He added: “Anyone who knows me, knows how much I love journalism, and that I have spent the past three years grafting and manoeuvring my way back into the industry full-time after many years freelancing, broadcasting and doing PR. This feels like the culmination of all that hard and often not brilliantly paid work, and I feel proud of what I have achieved.”
Coles revealed in June that the Daily Beast is benefiting from increased referral traffic on Linkedin and Facebook.
