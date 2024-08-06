Buzzfeed commercial director Caroline Fenner joins Pink News

Caroline Fenner, now chief revenue officer at Pink News, on stage for Press Gazette's Future of Media Technology Conference in 2022. Picture: ASV Photography

Buzzfeed commercial director Caroline Fenner has joined Pink News as chief revenue officer.

She will help to lead the LGBTQ+ media brand in an “exciting new chapter” focused on making the most of its “community and relationships”, chief executive Benjamin Cohen said.

Cohen told Press Gazette last year Pink News was shifting away from a heavy reliance on social media monetised ads for revenue towards direct partnerships with brands.

Reporting to Cohen, Fenner will oversee all commercial activities at Pink News, leveraging its scale to “drive sustainable growth and profitability”, the publisher said.

Related

She said: “Pink News is an incredible brand with an engaged, loyal community at scale. There is a huge difference between audience and community – communities cannot be bought, they are earned through credible, relatable content, along with a common interest or purpose. Through its work in celebrating and supporting LGBTQ+ lives and stories, Pink News exemplifies this in abundance.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

“With only half of Generation Z now exclusively attracted to people of the opposite sex (Stonewall and Ipsos UK), countries around the world are increasingly becoming Rainbow Nations, positioning Pink News as an essential brand for this societal shift.”

Pink News reported profit before tax of £1.5m in the year to 31 December 2022, the most recent figures available, with revenue of £10.3m. Cohen told Press Gazette last summer that “taking the pain” of investing in several areas last year would put the company in a “much better position” this year “to take advantage of all of the growth potential”. Ultimately several redundancies were made early in 2024 as a result of an “unpredictable financial year”.

Cohen said Fenner’s arrival “marks an exciting new chapter for Pink News. The future of media is all about community and relationships, meaning innovative approaches to commercial strategy have never been more important.

“Caroline’s extensive experience in the media industry and a deep understanding of creating meaningful connections with audiences make her an invaluable addition to our team.

“We’re at a pivotal moment, not just for Pink News but for society as a whole. Caroline’s leadership will be key in propelling us forward, amplifying LGBTQ+ voices, and expanding our impact.”

Fenner had been at Buzzfeed for just over two years, leading revenue for all four of its UK brands: Buzzfeed, Huffpost, Tasty and Seasoned. Revenue streams included branded content, sponsorships, podcasts, direct display, social, programmatic, events and affiliate.

Previously she was head of commercial at Future and group advertising director for The Week, Money Week and The Week Junior, with time spent at the Evening Standard and The Telegraph earlier in her career.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog