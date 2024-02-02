View all newsletters
Sign up for our free email newsletters

Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. The Wire
  2. Job Moves
February 2, 2024

BBC News Channel names Annita McVeigh, Ben Brown and Geeta Guru-Murthy as chief presenters

They join four other chief presenters in the UK, plus two in Washington DC and one in Singapore.

By Charlotte Tobitt

BBC News chief presenters Annita McVeigh, Geeta Guru-Murthy and Ben Brown. Picture: BBC
BBC News chief presenters Annita McVeigh, Geeta Guru-Murthy and Ben Brown. Picture: BBC

Annita McVeigh, Ben Brown and Geeta Guru-Murthy have been appointed as chief presenters on the BBC News Channel.

They join a chief presenter team of Matthew Amroliwala, Christian Fraser, Lucy Hockings and Maryam Moshiri in the UK, with Sumi Somaskanda and Caitríona Perry in Washington DC and Steve Lai in Singapore.

The line-up leads the BBC News Channel after its launch in April last year from the merger of the domestic and world channels.

Brown will continue presenting BBC News at One alongside his new role. He has worked at the BBC since 1988 in roles such as Moscow correspondent and as a war correspondent covering conflicts in  the former Yugoslavia, Chechnya, Somalia, Afghanistan, Israel-Gaza, and the Gulf war of 1991.

McVeigh and Guru-Murthy were two of five female BBC presenters who had been waiting in limbo off-air for more than nine months after they were unsuccessful in landing the initial chief presenter roles available last year, according to Deadline. Martine Croxall, Karin Giannone and Kasia Madera were also reported to be part of that group.

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

The BBC said in its press release that the latest appointments were made in accordance with its HR procedures.

Content from our partners
Publishing on the open web is broken, how generative AI could help fix it
Publishing on the open web is broken, how generative AI could help fix it
Rob Waugh
Impress: Regulation, arbitration and complaints resolution
Impress: Regulation, arbitration and complaints resolution
Impress
Papermule: Workflow automation for publishers
Papermule: Workflow automation for publishers
Papermule

McVeigh began her career in local newspapers in Northern Ireland before working for BBC NI and then as Ireland correspondent. She has also been special correspondent for BBC News 24 and the BBC News at Ten, working in America, the Middle East and across Europe.

Guru-Murthy has presented on BBC Radio 5 Live, Radio 4’s Today programme and BBC One news bulletins and has anchored coverage of major stories like the 9/11 aftermath, the global financial crash, the Ukraine war and more.

Paul Royall, himself recently appointed as the permanent editor of the News Channel, said: “Annita, Ben and Geeta’s knowledge, experience, and presenting talent make them valuable additions to the team, bringing trusted BBC News to more than 100 million viewers around the world on the UK’s most-watched news channel.”

Topics in this article :

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor Leadmonitor