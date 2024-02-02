BBC News Channel names Annita McVeigh, Ben Brown and Geeta Guru-Murthy as chief presenters

BBC News chief presenters Annita McVeigh, Geeta Guru-Murthy and Ben Brown. Picture: BBC

Annita McVeigh, Ben Brown and Geeta Guru-Murthy have been appointed as chief presenters on the BBC News Channel.

They join a chief presenter team of Matthew Amroliwala, Christian Fraser, Lucy Hockings and Maryam Moshiri in the UK, with Sumi Somaskanda and Caitríona Perry in Washington DC and Steve Lai in Singapore.

The line-up leads the BBC News Channel after its launch in April last year from the merger of the domestic and world channels.

Brown will continue presenting BBC News at One alongside his new role. He has worked at the BBC since 1988 in roles such as Moscow correspondent and as a war correspondent covering conflicts in the former Yugoslavia, Chechnya, Somalia, Afghanistan, Israel-Gaza, and the Gulf war of 1991.

Related

McVeigh and Guru-Murthy were two of five female BBC presenters who had been waiting in limbo off-air for more than nine months after they were unsuccessful in landing the initial chief presenter roles available last year, according to Deadline. Martine Croxall, Karin Giannone and Kasia Madera were also reported to be part of that group.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

The BBC said in its press release that the latest appointments were made in accordance with its HR procedures.

McVeigh began her career in local newspapers in Northern Ireland before working for BBC NI and then as Ireland correspondent. She has also been special correspondent for BBC News 24 and the BBC News at Ten, working in America, the Middle East and across Europe.

Guru-Murthy has presented on BBC Radio 5 Live, Radio 4’s Today programme and BBC One news bulletins and has anchored coverage of major stories like the 9/11 aftermath, the global financial crash, the Ukraine war and more.

Paul Royall, himself recently appointed as the permanent editor of the News Channel, said: “Annita, Ben and Geeta’s knowledge, experience, and presenting talent make them valuable additions to the team, bringing trusted BBC News to more than 100 million viewers around the world on the UK’s most-watched news channel.”

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog