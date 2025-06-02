Anna Mikhailova named political editor of Times Radio

Anna Mikhailova. Picture: Times Radio/News UK

Mail on Sunday deputy political editor Anna Mikhailova has been appointed political editor of Times Radio.

She leaves the Mail on Sunday after five years at the title and was previously deputy political editor of the Daily Telegraph.

Times Radio programme director Tim Levell said: “Anna has a brilliant track record in breaking exclusive political stories. Our listeners have also loved her warm, lively analysis when she’s appeared as a guest on the station. As we continue to grow, Anna will ensure that Times Radio is the place to be for the best and most authoritative political news and analysis.”

Mikhailova said: “I have long admired Times Radio for its considered and expert approach, and it is an honour to join a roster of broadcasters that includes John Pienaar, Kate McCann, Cathy Newman, Andrew Neil and Ayesha Hazarika. I cannot wait to take listeners behind the scenes in the corridors of power.”

Times Radio had a weekly reach of 622,000 in the first quarter of this year, according to Rajar, a rise of 24% year on year.

Mikhailova’s scoops include the revelation in the Daily Telegraph in 2020 that government medical adviser Professor Nial Ferguson had flouted his own advice and visited his girlfriend during the coronavirus pandemic.

Press Gazette understands the Mail on Sunday is seeking a replacement for Mikhailova.

Kate McCann was previously political editor of Times Radio and continues to work for the station as co-host of the breakfast show with Stig Abell.





