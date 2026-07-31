Andrew Pierce departs Daily Mail after 17 years

Andrew Pierce alongside fellow Daily Mail columnist Sarah Vine for a 2024 talk show

Daily Mail columnist and consulting editor Andrew Pierce has left the newspaper title after 17 years.

Pierce has been one of the Daily Mail’s best-known voices alongside the likes of Sarah Vine, Andrew Neil and Jan Moir.

His sudden departure was first reported by Guido Fawkes last week. He has since removed a reference to himself as Daily Mail consultant editor from his bio on social media platform X and his last piece on the Daily Mail website is dated 13 July.

Pierce continues as a presenter for GB News programme Britain’s Newsroom on Monday to Thursday mornings.

Pierce left his regular role as a panellist on Good Morning Britain after almost ten years in December due to a scheduling clash with his GB News commitment as the ITV show extended by half an hour.

He co-hosts a weekly podcast with Mirror journalist Kevin Maguire, with whom he used to spar on GMB. Piers versus Maguire launched in September 2025 and is a joint independent venture between the hosts and former This Morning editor Martin Frizell.

Pierce joined the Daily Mail in 2009 as then-editor Paul Dacre said: “I have long admired Andrew as one of those rare all-round journalists who is both a brilliant writer and a fearless and remorseless story getter. He will be a huge asset to the paper.”

He previously spent three years as assistant editor and columnist at The Daily Telegraph and before that held the same role at The Times and the Daily Express.

Daily Mail did not respond to requests for comment.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog