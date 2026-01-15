Amol Rajan to leave Today programme to start own business

Amol Rajan is leaving the BBC Radio 4 Today programme after almost five years to start his own business.
Rajan will continue to work for the BBC presenting University Challenge and hosting the Radical with Amol Rajan podcast for Radio 4, which is billed as “conversations about tomorrow”.
But he said he wanted to “unleash my inner entrepreneur” and take part in the creator economy.
Former Independent editor Rajan initially joined the BBC as its first media editor in 2016 and joined the Today progamme’s presenting line-up in 2021.
He said: “The pips have sounded, and it’s time to get my coat.
“Leaving Today might be mad. This team is the best of the best: consistently world class, and exceptionally well-led by [editor] Owenna Griffiths and [BBC Radio 4 controller] Mohit Bakaya…
“I genuinely couldn’t be prouder of Amol Rajan Interviews, which will stand the test of time. Travelling all around the world (or indeed Essex) to spend so much time with so many icons has been an unforgettable privilege.
“Twenty years after I first flirted with the idea, I’m extremely excited to jump into the Great Digital Narnia of the Creator Economy, and build my own company. I’ll still do Britain’s oldest TV quiz and most exciting podcast.
“But Del Boy was my hero growing up, and it’s time to unleash my inner entrepreneur. I am very much not leaving the BBC, Britain’s noblest cultural institution, whose Reithian spirit is such a generous gift to a world in flux. It’s that world I’m heading for, and I’m excited.”
The BBC said an announcement about Rajan’s replacement on Today would be made “in due course”.
The other current main presenters are Nick Robinson, Justin Webb, Emma Barnett and Anna Foster.
BBC director of live and daily news John McAndrew said they would “keep evolving the programme as we continue to refresh the presenting team in the months ahead”.
Bakaya said: “Amol has brought a distinctive intellectual energy and curiosity to Today that we will be really sad to lose.
“However, I’m pleased that he will still be a regular presence on Radio 4; Radical has rapidly become one of our most compelling podcasts, and I’m sure there will be many other Radio 4 projects down the line.”
