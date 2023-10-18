Former Sun Online art director Paul Mortimore dies aged 46

Paul Mortimore, award winning art director of The Sun online from 1997 to 2011, has died aged 46.

His ground-breaking digital designs helped the Sun Online to become the UK’s most popular newspaper website in 2009.

His redesign of Sun Online in 2006 was recognised by the digital news industry when he was awarded the Association of Online Publishers’ award for Design & Usability in 2007 and the Getty Images Picture Editor’s Award for Design in the same year.

Paul’s work also helped The Sun Online win the newspaper website of the year award in 2007 picture editors’ awards.

Former Sun online editor Pete Picton said: “He was a pioneer in creating an exciting new look for news websites that has since been imitated across online publishing, especially with his bold use of pictures and type. His design innovations are still used by the Sun Online today, as well as its competitors.”

He is survived by his wife Dawn Mortimore and his one-year-old daughter River Rose Cunningham Mortimore.

