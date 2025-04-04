Daily Mail and New Scientist sign IP deal with SMG for films and TV shows

The logo of the Daily Mail is displayed on a smartphone screen. Picture: Bangla press/Shutterstock

Daily Mail and New Scientist publisher DMGT has signed a deal to license its journalism for development for film, television and streaming.

The company said in a release that its agreement with Storied Media Group aimed “to capitalise on the growing demand for deeply researched journalism in the film and TV industry”.

The two companies plan to create “branded shows and series across multiple categories, including true crime, sport, showbusiness, health, climate change, AI, space exploration and technology”.

SMG previously signed similar agreements with The Guardian and The Washington Post in 2017. The Guardian also signed a separate deal in 2023 to grant Sony Pictures Entertainment first rights to adapt its journalism.

The deal does not extend to fellow DMGT properties The i Paper or Metro.

Vere Harmsworth, DMG Media’s chief commercial officer Vere Harmsworth and heir to succeed company chairman Lord Rothermere, said: “This is a great opportunity to showcase the world-class journalism of the Daily Mail and New Scientist to a broader audience and expand our international reach.”

SMG’s chief executive and founder, Todd Hoffman, noted that the Mail brands and New Scientist together publish “more than 1,000 articles every day and have a treasure trove in their archives.

“I’m excited to work with their leadership team to help navigate their return to our market.”

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog