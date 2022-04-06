Talented and under 30? Get your entry in now for the Young Journalist Awards - Press Gazette

Sponsored post*: Are you the next Sophie Ridge, Jim Waterson, Isabel Hardman or William Turvill?

They are all former winners of the MHP Mischief 30 To Watch Young Journalist Awards, which close for entries at midnight on Thursday, 8 April, 2022.

Press Gazette is partnering with this year’s event and encouraging our readers to enter. They are free to enter and encourage/celebrate the next generation of diverse journalistic talent – so frankly, what’s not to like?

Entries close at midnight on Thursday, 7 April.



The event is now in its 11th year and last year attracted some 400 entries representing nearly 150 media outlets.

The only criteria is that entrants must have been younger than 30 when their entry item was published, and be working as a journalist in the UK or as a UK journalist overseas.

The 30 To Watch Young Journalist Awards categories are as follows (note individuals can only enter one):

News: Entries can come from any title and should focus on exclusive and innovative reporting or outstanding and memorable stories.

Politics: Are you making a name for yourself for breaking stories and turning tip offs into front page news?

Health: We want to see entries from young journalists working for the trade press or mainstream media who are breaking stories and show a first class grasp of complex issues and how to bring them to a wider audience.

City & Business: Entrants should already be making a name for themselves for quality reporting on the big stories in the City and beyond.

Culture, Entertainment, Lifestyle: Are you a reporter who spots new trends, styles and stars before they hit the mainstream?

International Affairs: This category encompasses reporting on everything beyond Britain’s border – including journalists in the UK reporting on international issues, and UK journalists working overseas.

Financial & Consumer Affairs: We’re looking for journalists who are covering the latest developments in financial services and personal finance.

Environmental Reporting: ESG is of increasing focus for the media, corporates and the public alike. With so much at stake, this award celebrates effective journalism that responds to the challenges.

Entrants can also choose to be considered in four best-of categories:

Best Social Media or Content: If your work told a more engaging story and reached new audiences through specific, unique and effective use of digital, interactive or experiential content, we want to hear from you.

Best Campaign or Investigation: We want to see examples of in-depth reporting which brings an important issue to public attention or holds decision-makers to account.

The Depolarisation Award: This award celebrates journalism that has helped to break down barriers between communities by building trust and understanding and helping people see an issue from another perspective.

Best Producer: Some of the best broadcast journalism happens behind the camera, we want to hear from the producers who made their on screen talent shine.

Awards judges include: PA editor in chief Pete Clifton, Sun political editor Harry Cole and BBC News managing editor Sam Taylor.

If you’ve produced some journalism you are proud of over the last year, and are younger than 30, don’t hide your light under a bushel – get your entry in now!

*This article was sponsored by MHP Mischief