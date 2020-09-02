All Sections


September 2, 2020

Sweet, This Is and No.1 among five DC Thomson magazines to close with loss of almost 20 jobs

By Charlotte Tobitt Twitter
No. 1 magazine and Scottish Wedding magazine

Scotland-based publisher DC Thomson has closed five women’s and children’s magazines it says were “marginal” six months ago and have since become “commercially unsustainable” because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It follows in the footsteps of the likes of Future, Immediate and Bauer who have all struggled as Covid-19 accelerated longstanding downward trends in the market.

About 40 magazines have already permanently closed in the UK since mid-March (see below for full list), with others remaining on hiatus.

The DC Thomson titles closing are:

  • Scottish Wedding, which launched in 2005 as Scottish Wedding Directory and was only rebranded with the new name and new editorial features in October last year;
  • No. 1, a glossy monthly lifestyle magazine with a Scottish focus launched in 2006;
  • Girls’ magazine Sweet, which launched in March 2017 and reached a circulation of 25,006 circulation in second half of that year according to the latest available ABC figures;
  • This Is, launched in October 2017 to focus on a different topic each month
  • Slime Factory, which only launched in July last year.

DC Thomson said the closures would result in less than 20 job losses across its magazine business “subject to consultation discussions where options will be explored fully”.

DC Thomson Media chief executive Mike Watson said: “Regrettably we are closing some of our magazine titles which will result in a reduction of roles.  We will work hard to support those affected by these changes.

“People are at the heart of what we do, and we will be sorry to see some of the team leave.”

In its explanation for the closures, the company said: “The magazine market has been challenged for a number of years, and disappointingly, the coronavirus pandemic and resulting changes in consumer behaviour has exacerbated declines in some cases.

“The advertising market has also been severely impacted recently, with some sectors faring worse than others.  These factors have resulted in some magazines that were marginal six months ago becoming commercially unsustainable.”

The company said it is now planning to look at how its teams are structured and make sure it is an “agile business that can respond quickly to consumer trends and behaviours”.

Pre-tax profits at DC Thomson fell by three-quarters last year, from £86.4m to £21.1m although its overall revenues grew from £207.3m in 2018 to £221m.

The company continues to publish almost 20 children’s and lifestyle magazines as well as newspapers including the Press & Journal, Sunday Post, The Courier and the Sunday Post.

Magazine closures since the coronavirus pandemic began in March 2020:

Magazine Publisher Notes
Planet Rock Bauer
Simply You Bauer
Practical Photography Bauer
Mother and Baby Bauer Online presence kept
Golf World Bauer Merged into Today’s Golfer
Q Bauer
Modern Classics Bauer
Scottish Wedding DC Thomson
No. 1 DC Thomson
Sweet DC Thomson
This Is DC Thomson
Slime Factory DC Thomson
1843 Economist Group Now digital-only
Official Xbox Magazine Future
Computer Arts Future
Net UK Future
Windows Help & Advice Future
Cross Stitch Crazy Immediate
Cross Stitch Gold Immediate
EKBB (Essential Kitchen Bathroom Bedroom) Consumer Immediate
EKBB Business Immediate
Card Making and Papercraft Immediate
In the Moment Immediate
Toybox Immediate
Lego Friends Immediate
Lego Hidden Side Immediate
Star Wars Galaxy Immediate
Disney Playtime Immediate
Money Observer Interactive Investor
Moneywise Interactive Investor
Boxing Monthly Kelsey Media
Classic Van & Pick Up Kelsey Media
Retro Cars Kelsey Media
Triumph World Kelsey Media
Performance Audi Kelsey Media
SUV Kelsey Media
Classic Plant & Machinery Kelsey Media
Classic Truck Kelsey Media
World of Warships Kelsey Media
Practical Poultry Kelsey Media
SciFi Now Kelsey Media Now digital-only
Sunday Times Travel Magazine News UK

NB: Two B2B Future Publishing titles went unnamed at the time of their closure and have not yet been included in this table.

