Sun apologises to ex-Guardian chief David Pemsel over article that cost him top job

The Sun has apologised to former Guardian group chief executive David Pemsel over a splash story containing allegations about his private life.

The article, published on 28 November last year, led directly to Pemsel resigning from his job as chief executive of the football Premier League before he had even started.

The Sun has since said its article “did not accurately reflect his position”.

It said it would not republish the story, which is no longer online.

The Sun’s apology, published on 3 March, reads: “On 28 November 2019 we published a front page article on Mr Pemsel.

“Mr Pemsel complained that he did not behave as alleged. We accept that the article did not accurately reflect his position.

“We have removed the article and will not republish it. We apologise to Mr Pemsel.”

Pemsel played a key role in turning around Guardian Media Group’s finances in the last three years, alongside editor-in-chief Katharine Viner.

GMG has since named Annette Thomas as its new chief executive.

Picture: Premier League