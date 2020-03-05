All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Dismiss

Menu

In the news

Close
March 5, 2020

Sun apologises to ex-Guardian chief David Pemsel over article that cost him top job

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

The Sun has apologised to former Guardian group chief executive David Pemsel over a splash story containing allegations about his private life.

The article, published on 28 November last year, led directly to Pemsel resigning from his job as chief executive of the football Premier League before he had even started.

The Sun has since said its article “did not accurately reflect his position”.

It said it would not republish the story, which is no longer online.

The Sun’s apology, published on 3 March, reads: “On 28 November 2019 we published a front page article on Mr Pemsel.

“Mr Pemsel complained that he did not behave as alleged. We accept that the article did not accurately reflect his position.

“We have removed the article and will not republish it. We apologise to Mr Pemsel.”

Pemsel played a key role in turning around Guardian Media Group’s finances in the last three years, alongside editor-in-chief Katharine Viner.

GMG has since named Annette Thomas as its new chief executive.

Picture: Premier League

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments

2 thoughts on “Sun apologises to ex-Guardian chief David Pemsel over article that cost him top job”

  1. If the allegations were inaccurate, and unless he had done anything else to warrant resigning or ‘being resigned’, why on earth didn’t he just go ahead with starting the job? The Sun report could have simply been denied or ignored, and litigation started if deemed necessary.

    Reply

  2. ★I a­m m­a­k­ing 16­­k­­ mo­­nt­­hl­y f­or w­ork­­i­ng fr­­om ho­me. I n­ev­­er th­o­ug­ht th­­at i­­t wa­s­ le­­g­­it bu­t m­­­y ­be­st f­r­ie­nd­ is ea­rni­­ng 1­­0 th­­ou­­­­sa­nd do­­ll­­ar­­s a ­mo­­­n­­th b­y wo­­­rk­­in­g o­­n­­li­ne a­­nd sh­­­e r­ec­­omm­­­en­­de­­d m­­e t­­o t­r­­y i­­t. ★ for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lot
    COPY HERE☛☛☛W­­w­­w­­.mywork5­­.­­c­­o­­m²²
    Don’t include this →22 ← in web link THANKS

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Politico grows UK team as it expands post-Brexit policy coverage
  2. Buzzfeed UK appoints first political editor in two years and Telegraph poaches from City AM
  3. ITV News journalist's coronavirus scare after reporting on outbreak from Hong Kong
  4. Police release CCTV image of man after alleged assault on BBC journalist
  5. Calls for 'responsible' reporting on coronavirus as Government breaks Today and GMB boycott

Latest Jobs