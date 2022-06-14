UK media sanctioned: Full list of 29 journalists banned from Russia

Russia has sanctioned 29 UK journalists – including editors at the BBC, Times, Daily Mail and Guardian – banning them from entering the country.

A statement published by Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: “The British journalists included in the list are involved in the deliberate dissemination of false and one-sided information about Russia and the events in Ukraine and Donbas. With their biased assessments, they also contribute to fueling Russophobia in British society.”

Full list of UK journalists now banned from entering the Russian Federation is as follows:

Shaun Walker: Correspondent, The Guardian

Con Coughlin: Columnist for the Daily Telegraph

Stuart Ramsay: Chief correspondent, Sky News

James Rothwell: Journalist for the Daily Telegraph

John Witherow: Editor-in-chief, The Times

Chris Evans: Editor-in-chief of the Daily Telegraph

Richard Sharp: Chairman of the Board of Governors, BBC

Tim Davie: Director general and editor in chief, BBC

Kath Viner: Editor-in-chief, The Guardian

Clive Myrie: Presenter and foreign correspondent, BBC

Orla Guerin: Foreign correspondent, BBC

Nick Robinson: Today presenter, BBC

Paul Adams: Diplomatic correspondent, BBC

Nick Beake: Europe correspondent, BBC

Alex Thomson: Chief correspondent, Channel 4 News

Dan Rivers: Correspondent, ITV News

Peter Beaumont: Reporter, The Guardian

Emma Graham-Harrison: Reporter, The Guardian

Sophy Ridge: Journalist and host, Sky News

Cathy Newman: Journalist and host, Channel 4 News

Ted Verity: Editor-in-chief, Daily Mail

Christian Broughton: MD, The Independent

Larisa Brown: Defence editor, The Times

Mark Galeotti: Political scientist and freelance journalist

Joe Barnes: Brussels correspondent, Daily Telegraph

Gideon Rachman: Columnist for the Financial Times

Luke Harding: Foreign correspondent, The Guardian;

Dominic Lawson: Columnist for The Sunday Times and Daily Mail

Lawrence Freedman: Columnist for The Sunday Times.

A spokesperson for the BBC said: “We will continue to report independently and fairly.”

Another 20 figures who Moscow claim are linked to the defence industry were also sanctioned.

Russia said those figures on the list who are connected to the UK defence industry had been involved in making decisions “on the supply of weapons to Ukraine, which are used by local punishers and Nazi formations to kill civilians and destroy civilian infrastructure”.

They included Britain’s navy chief and senior executives at defence and aerospace firms Thales UK and BAE Systems.

