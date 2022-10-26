RAJAR figures: GB News only news radio station to see double-digit audience growth in Q3

GB News Radio experienced sharp quarter-on-quarter growth in the third quarter of 2022, according to new RAJAR data.

It was the only individual station on Press Gazette’s list of radio stations with a news or current affairs focus to see growth. But its audience remains the smallest of the selected stations.

The biggest fallers in the period were the BBC World Service, LBC News and the UK-wide LBC brand.

GB News launched GB News Radio in January this year. The station, which broadcasts the audio from its television sister live, reached an average of 239,000 listeners per week in the Q1 RAJARs.

By Q2 that figure had grown 16% to 277,000. It enjoyed a major acceleration in Q3, growing 49.8% to 415,000.

That puts it a hair behind London’s LBC News which, following a 1.1% decline in audience, pulls in 438,000 average weekly listeners according to RAJAR.

Meanwhile rival right-leaning station Talkradio, which like GB News Radio carries the audio from its sister TalkTV, shed 7.1% of its average weekly audience, falling from 686,000 to 637,000.

Fellow Murdoch-owned News UK property Times Radio registered just below Talkradio, pulling in 542,000 weekly listeners – a 4.9% decrease on the previous quarter.

Audiences at both Times Radio and Talkradio were sticking with the Murdoch stations for longer than GB News Radio, however. Talkradio listeners tuned in for an average 6.9 hours a week and Times Radio listeners 5.9 hours. That figure for GB News Radio was 5.4 hours.

In a statement, News UK’s president of broadcasting Scott Taunton emphasised the audience growth it had achieved across its radio portfolio.

“News Broadcasting continues to drive year-on-year growth across its roster of radio brands, reporting 5.7m listeners, up 2.8% on the year; while listening hours are up 2.4% at 38.5m hours.”

TalkTV, the company said, had delivered “another superlative reach result, up 42% year-on-year to 637k listeners, listening for 4.4m hours each week, up 26% year-on-year”.

Elsewhere on the board, BBC Radio 2, BBC Radio 4 and LBC London tied for longest listen time, with audiences for each tuning in for an average of 11.4 hours a week.

Radio 2, with the largest RAJAR audience of the stations on the list, suffered a half-percent drop over the quarter to 14.5m average weekly listeners. Radio 4, enduring a 4.8% drop, fell from an eight-figure listenership to 9.8m.

The BBC said that on Radio 4, the Today programme had pulled in an average 6.07m weekly listeners.

The corporation added that overall it had “a record number of weekly users following the mini-budget – 4.53 million – as well as 178 million plays of our podcasts and on-demand radio programmes”, and that it had received “256 million downloads of BBC podcasts and on-demand radio programmes across the world”.

The most dramatic drops were felt at LBC News (UK) and the BBC World Service, which shed respectively 15.1% (to 863,000) and 14.6% (to 1.2m).

LBC News (UK) also registered the second lowest average weekly hours per listener, at 3.2. The lowest was LBC News (London), with 3.1.

The BBC Local Radio stations collectively were the only entry on the list besides GB News to see growth, growing their audiences 2% to 7.8m.

In a statement, LBC parent company Global noted that the station “retains its place as Britain’s biggest commercial news talk station, reaching more than 3m people every week”.

LBC News, it said, had “grown its audience year-on-year”, and in London LBC was “number one commercial station for hours and share”.

Picture: GB News screenshot