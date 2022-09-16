Queen's funeral on TV: Full details from BBC, Sky, ITV and GB News

ITV’s Tom Bradby will go up against the BBC’s Huw Edwards for viewers on Monday as TV schedules are cleared for coverage of the Queen’s funeral.

ITV will simulcast funeral coverage from all of its channels and clear them of advertising, the first time in the channel’s history it has done this. Sky News and GB News are also broadcasting without advertising.

Pooled footage of the funeral is being provided to all broadcasters by the BBC.

ITV’s plans for coverage of the Queen’s funeral

ITV coverage will start at 9.30am anchored by Tom Bradby and Julie Etchingham broadcasting from Windsor Castle.

Mary Nightingale will lead coverage from Westminster Abbey and royal editor Chris Ship will be in London and Windsor.

Rageh Omaar will be with the armed forces at Wellington Barracks and Nina Hossain will be on the Long Walk in Windsor speaking to people paying their respects. Charlene White will be with mourners in London.

All of the day’s programming from 6am to midnight will be simulcast on all of ITV’s main channels and five digital channels and hub.

At 7.30pm ITV will broadcast a documentary film, Queen Elizabeth II: A Nation Remembers, with a further documentary at 9pm, Queen Elizabeth II: The Final Farewell, focusing on the day’s events, narrated by ITV News’ James Mates.

Coverage will conclude with an an extended News at Ten presented by Bradby.

BBC TV coverage of the Queen’s funeral

BBC TV coverage of the Queen’s funeral will be led by Huw Edwards, Kirsty Young, Fergal Keane, David Dimbleby and Sophie Raworth.

Edwards and Keane will be covering events from London, Young and Dimbleby will be in Windsor, and Raworth will be at Parliament Square.

Anita Rani will be reporting from the Long Walk at Windsor and JJ Chalmers will be at Wellington Barracks.

Coverage will air from 8am to 5pm on BBC One, BBC Two and iPlayer with BSL signed coverage on BBC Two.

BBC radio coverage of the Queen’s funeral

Martha Kearney will anchor radio coverage simulcast on BBC Sounds, BBC Radio 4, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Scotland from 9am to 1.30pm and from 2.30 to 5pm.

Allan Little will be inside Westminster Abbey, with analysis from royal correspondent Jonny Dymond and commentary from different points along the London procession route from Ken Bruce, Mishal Husain, Emma Barnett, Clive Myrie, Adele Roberts, John Murray, Mike Costello, Rachel Burden, Nuala McGovern, Chris Mason, Jamie Coomarasamy, Andrea Catherwood and James Naughtie.

Eleanor Oldroyd will be inside St George’s Chapel in Windsor, with commentary from different points along the procession route from Naga Munchetty, Paddy O’Connell, Alistair Bruce-Ball, Julian Worricker, Anna Foster and Tony Livesey.

BBC Radio 2 and BBC Radio 3 will broadcast the state funeral service at 11am, and BBC Radio 3 will also broadcast the committal service at 4pm.

BBC World Service English will broadcast the procession, state funeral service and the committal service.

The two-minute silence during the state funeral service will be observed across all live stations.

Sky News coverage of Queen’s funeral

As with ITV, Sky News will not be carrying advertising on Monday as it clears its schedule to provide coverage of the Queen’s funeral.

Kamali Melbourne will start the day at 5am with early morning updates from Westminster Abbey before Kay Burley takes over at 7am to outline how the day will unfold.

From 9am, Anna Botting and Dermot Murnaghan will begin coverage of the funeral procession. Botting will be in Westminster to cover the funeral service from at 11am. At 2pm Murnaghan will report from Windsor Castle as the procession begins to make its way from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch, before concluding at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle via the Long Walk.

Sky royal events commentator Alastair Bruce will provide analysis throughout the day while Kay Burley, Sarah-Jane Mee and Gillian Joseph will be reporting from the crowds in London and Windsor.

Mark Austin will reflect on the day from Buckingham Palace at 7pm. Botting will return to conclude coverage for the day with the News at Ten live from Buckingham Palace.

GB News coverage of the Queen’s funeral

GB News has also been given rights to broadcast pooled video of the Queen’s funeral. It has suspended all advertising since news of the Queen’s death was announced.

Coverage will begin at 6am with an extended Breakfast programme from Buckingham Palace hosted by Eamonn Holmes and Isabel Webster.

As the funeral procession moves to Westminster Abbey, veteran broadcasters Alastair Stewart and Anne Diamond will be joined by historian David Starkey to provide commentary on the service.

Nigel Farage will be among the crowds in London and Stephen Dixon will report from Windsor.

Mark Longhurst and Gloria De Piero will host the channel’s coverage throughout the afternoon as the Queen’s coffin leaves the Abbey in a walking procession before making its final journey to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

In the evening, Farage and Dan Wootton will host special programmes from Buckingham Palace.

GB News said its regional reporting team will be out across the UK throughout the day “to bring local reaction, reflection, and behind-the-scenes stories”.

TalkTV coverage of the Queen’s funeral

TalkTV will be providing rolling coverage of events from its usual roster of presenters. Piers Morgan Uncensored will run an extended two-hour edition from 8-10pm.