Publishing platform: Pugpig powers world's leading media brands

*Partner Content: Pugpig is the publishing platform that powers the world’s leading media brands. Launch websites, digital editions and mobile apps in days with Pugpig.

Pugpig works with publishers to conceive, launch and run their digital platforms, working hand-in-hand with them every step of the way; offering advice on product strategy, getting everything up and running, supporting them once they’re live and making sure they get the most out of the Pugpig platform.

Pugpig publishing plaform provides publishers with:

The ability to publish content far and wide with zero effort

Seamless integration with publishers’ existing systems and zero-touch editorial workflows

Beautifully designed story formats providing maximum impact with minimum effort

The ability to deliver stories, audio, video, podcasts, events, puzzles, promotions, products, advertising and much more

A constantly evolving platform that avoids the need for costly technology investment

Support for every monetisation model from display advertising and sponsorship to subscriptions and membership

A stable and secure platform, hosted on AWS and managed by Rackspace

A dedicated Customer Success team that guide publishers step by step through the onboarding process and beyond

The following diagram illustrates Pugpig’s products and services:

Pugpig’s client portfolio includes:

Daily Mail

The Independent

Tortoise

The Economist

Conde Nast

Hearst Magazines

Reach

Archant

JPI

Future

News UK

The Spectator.

Pugpig’s CEO, Jonny Kaldor says: “We are totally focused on building the platforms that will help drive the future of publishing. Everything we do is in collaboration with our publishers and that means that all the effort we put into developing our platform is focused on the things our publishers actually need. Pugpig now powers more than 60% of the top performing digital editions in the UK and we’re growing fast – come and get on board!”

The video below gives you a quick peek into what Pugpig can do for publishers.

Get in touch and Pugpig will show you how they can supercharge your web and app strategy: info@pugpig.com

*This article was sponsored by Pugpig.