Local news to be integrated into neighbourhood app Nextdoor

Neighbourhood information app Nextdoor is integrating content from local news publishers into its platform for the first time.
Nextdoor currently allows users to discuss and share local news and information based on their location in a social media-style feed.
The app is now reorganising around three key functionalities: News, Alerts and Faves.
Nextdoor said “relevant” stories from “vetted” local news publishers will now appear directly in the feed tailored to the user’s location. The publishers will also have their own news page with all their content and in a carousel for local news in that area.
The new functionality is launching with more than 3,500 local news titles in the UK, US and Canada.
In the UK, local news titles involved include Kent Messenger, Cambridge Independent and Grantham Journal, all owned by Iliffe Media, as well as the Standard in London. It has been in beta with several titles in the UK but more publishers are now invited to sign up.
Anna van Praagh, chief content officer of the Standard, said: “This collaboration ensures that millions of Londoners across all 33 boroughs stay informed with timely and relevant news.
“Together, we’re enhancing community engagement and strengthening our commitment to delivering quality journalism directly to where people live and connect, making local news more accessible and impactful than ever.”
Publishers involved in the US include Hearst’s SFGATE in San Francisco, Axios Local in various cities, the Boston Globe’s free Boston.com, local CBS News sites, Minnesota’s Star Tribune, and many more.
Nextdoor told Press Gazette publishers must meet certain standards including its community guidelines, saying it wanted to ensure its users see “reliable, high-quality local news”.
‘One in four’ households use Nextdoor in the UK
Nextdoor claims it is used by 100 million people globally and one in four households in the UK, where it says ten million people have used it since its September 2016 launch.
Nextdoor chief executive and co-founder Nirav Tolia described it as a “refounding moment” for the app.
“Neighbourhoods matter more than ever, and today we recommit ourselves to building the best product to enable neighbours to come together and build stronger, safer and more connected local communities.”
The other two new main elements are real-time notifications offering alerts about anything from traffic disruption to fires, and Faves which will use AI to answer questions making recommendations based on the last seven years of Nextdoor posts in response to questions like: “What’s the best local coffee shop?”
Nextdoor said 30% of posts have been driven by requests for advice and offers for local services. The Faves feature will be rolled out in certain US markets first before coming to the UK at a later stage.
