September 17, 2024

Unified solution offers publishers unrivalled print and digital efficiency

Flip-Pay and Teak have partnered to launch NOVUM - a system which integrates print and digital subscriptions and publishing.

By Press Gazette

Picture: Shutterstock

Flip-Pay and Teak have launched a unified print and digital publishing platform which promises to drive new revenues and reduce costs.

New York and Dublin-based Flip-Pay works with publishers including Mediahuis and Buzzfeed providing comprehensive print and digital content monetisation solutions. Teak offers publishers logistics and dynamic distribution software helping them optimise all aspects of print production and delivery.

The new strategic partnership between the two companies will help print publishers seamlessly migrate off legacy systems such as Naviga in order to improve subscriber conversions, increase subscription revenue, reduce churn and significantly lower operational costs.

This collaboration could transform the North American and European marketplace for newspaper and media companies, particularly those seeking unified next-generation alternatives to legacy print subscription systems.

The partnership between Flip-Pay and Teak represents a strategic alliance aimed at providing publishers with a truly comprehensive subscription management solution.

A new service called NOVUM is the culmination of this collaboration, offering a fully integrated platform that addresses digital subscriptions, print home delivery and single copy needs.

By bringing together the strengths of both companies, NOVUM creates a market-leading solution delivering an end-to-end platform that is powerful, versatile with lower operational costs and is unmatched in the industry.

Powering subscriptions revenue whilst reducing costs

NOVUM is designed to seamlessly integrate Flip-Pay’s advanced digital subscription management tools with Teak’s specialised print subscription capabilities. This synergy allows publishers to manage their entire subscription ecosystem — digital and print—through a single, cohesive platform.

Whether optimising delivery routes, managing carrier billing, or handling single-copy returns, NOVUM provides the tools publishers need to streamline operations and enhance overall subscription strategy.

Co-founder and managing director of Flip-Pay Paul McCarthy-Brain said: “We’re excited to partner with Teak to unify their rock-solid print solutions with Flip-Pay’s innovations in content monetisation. This collaboration will deliver leading-edge tools that empower publishers’ subscription businesses while significantly reducing their operational spend and support effort.

“Together, we’re setting a new standard in the industry, bringing next-generation solutions to a market that has long been underserved.”

Founder and president of Teak Fergus O’Scannlain said: “The combination of Teak with Flip-Pay creates a complete state-of-the-art circulation solution for publishers. We are excited to partner with a company that shares our passion for efficient, time-saving software and is as dedicated as we are to provide excellent support to our clients.”

NOVUM is a comprehensive print/digital production solution

NOVUM is more than just a product; it’s a comprehensive solution that enables publishers to excel in both the digital and print arenas. By combining the best-in-class tools from Flip-Pay and Teak, NOVUM provides everything newspaper and media companies need to manage subscriptions effectively and efficiently.

For Naviga customers, it offers a clear, proven path away from legacy systems, enabling publishers to embrace the future of subscription management with confidence.

Find out more about NOVUM.

