Unified solution offers publishers unrivalled print and digital efficiency

Picture: Shutterstock

Flip-Pay and Teak have launched a unified print and digital publishing platform which promises to drive new revenues and reduce costs.

New York and Dublin-based Flip-Pay works with publishers including Mediahuis and Buzzfeed providing comprehensive print and digital content monetisation solutions. Teak offers publishers logistics and dynamic distribution software helping them optimise all aspects of print production and delivery.

The new strategic partnership between the two companies will help print publishers seamlessly migrate off legacy systems such as Naviga in order to improve subscriber conversions, increase subscription revenue, reduce churn and significantly lower operational costs.

This collaboration could transform the North American and European marketplace for newspaper and media companies, particularly those seeking unified next-generation alternatives to legacy print subscription systems.

Related

The partnership between Flip-Pay and Teak represents a strategic alliance aimed at providing publishers with a truly comprehensive subscription management solution.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly dose of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

A new service called NOVUM is the culmination of this collaboration, offering a fully integrated platform that addresses digital subscriptions, print home delivery and single copy needs.

By bringing together the strengths of both companies, NOVUM creates a market-leading solution delivering an end-to-end platform that is powerful, versatile with lower operational costs and is unmatched in the industry.

Powering subscriptions revenue whilst reducing costs

NOVUM is designed to seamlessly integrate Flip-Pay’s advanced digital subscription management tools with Teak’s specialised print subscription capabilities. This synergy allows publishers to manage their entire subscription ecosystem — digital and print—through a single, cohesive platform.

Whether optimising delivery routes, managing carrier billing, or handling single-copy returns, NOVUM provides the tools publishers need to streamline operations and enhance overall subscription strategy.

Co-founder and managing director of Flip-Pay Paul McCarthy-Brain said: “We’re excited to partner with Teak to unify their rock-solid print solutions with Flip-Pay’s innovations in content monetisation. This collaboration will deliver leading-edge tools that empower publishers’ subscription businesses while significantly reducing their operational spend and support effort.

“Together, we’re setting a new standard in the industry, bringing next-generation solutions to a market that has long been underserved.”

Founder and president of Teak Fergus O’Scannlain said: “The combination of Teak with Flip-Pay creates a complete state-of-the-art circulation solution for publishers. We are excited to partner with a company that shares our passion for efficient, time-saving software and is as dedicated as we are to provide excellent support to our clients.”

NOVUM is a comprehensive print/digital production solution

NOVUM is more than just a product; it’s a comprehensive solution that enables publishers to excel in both the digital and print arenas. By combining the best-in-class tools from Flip-Pay and Teak, NOVUM provides everything newspaper and media companies need to manage subscriptions effectively and efficiently.

For Naviga customers, it offers a clear, proven path away from legacy systems, enabling publishers to embrace the future of subscription management with confidence.

Find out more about NOVUM.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog