View all newsletters
Sign up for our free email newsletters

Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

In association with The Content Exchange
  1. Partner Content
  2. Press Release
June 12, 2024

L’Equipe signs content syndication deal with The Content Exchange

Deal will make L'Equipe reports from Euros and Olympics available in 22 languages.

By Press Gazette


Leading French sports publisher L’Equipe has signed a deal with The Content Exchange to syndicate its content.

With the Tour de France, Roland Garros, the UEFA Euro 2024 and the Summer Olympics in Paris, France will be the epicentre of sports this summer.

As the number one sports media in France, L’Équipe (newspaper and website) and its magazines (France Football, Le Magazine L’Equipe and Vélo Magazine) will provide inside coverage of all major sports events in 2024.

With more than 350 journalists covering all the sports events in the world, L’Équipe provides high quality news coverage, background stories and interviews which provide a unique and in-depth coverage of these events.

The Content Exchange is the exclusive syndication partner for L’Equipe content globally. Via TCE, publishers and editors from all over the world will have the opportunity to syndicate L’Equipe content for the first time.

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Stories will be available in 22 languages, and will provide a continuous news flow to all editorial teams that are looking to really stand out this summer and beyond. With L’Équipe as your editorial partner, you have a front row seat for all these major sports events.

Lionel Dangoumau, editor in chief of L’Équipe said: “L’Équipe has a long-standing tradition of quality sports journalism. L’Equipe produces a wide variety of premium articles in order to inform, investigate and talk about every sport topics, athletes, events, institutions and also politic, environmental and social topics.

“While we always had a focus on servicing French audiences, the brand is known for its reporting all around the world. This year we decided to make our contents available for a global audience.”

Joris van Lierop, CEO The Content Exchange, said: “We are proud to work with such an outstanding brand. Its reputation is well known by sports fans and editorial teams all over the world. It is a unique brand with unique reporting that we are certain will delight readers well beyond the French borders.

“Publishers and editors can sign in to The Content Exchange and syndicate the stories at a click of a button.”

Do you want to provide your audience with the best stories, interviews on the Olympics, Tour de France and much more? Visit https://tce.exchange/lequipe for more information.

Topics in this article :

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor Leadmonitor