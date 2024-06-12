L’Equipe signs content syndication deal with The Content Exchange

Leading French sports publisher L’Equipe has signed a deal with The Content Exchange to syndicate its content.
With the Tour de France, Roland Garros, the UEFA Euro 2024 and the Summer Olympics in Paris, France will be the epicentre of sports this summer.
As the number one sports media in France, L’Équipe (newspaper and website) and its magazines (France Football, Le Magazine L’Equipe and Vélo Magazine) will provide inside coverage of all major sports events in 2024.
With more than 350 journalists covering all the sports events in the world, L’Équipe provides high quality news coverage, background stories and interviews which provide a unique and in-depth coverage of these events.
The Content Exchange is the exclusive syndication partner for L’Equipe content globally. Via TCE, publishers and editors from all over the world will have the opportunity to syndicate L’Equipe content for the first time.
Stories will be available in 22 languages, and will provide a continuous news flow to all editorial teams that are looking to really stand out this summer and beyond. With L’Équipe as your editorial partner, you have a front row seat for all these major sports events.
Lionel Dangoumau, editor in chief of L’Équipe said: “L’Équipe has a long-standing tradition of quality sports journalism. L’Equipe produces a wide variety of premium articles in order to inform, investigate and talk about every sport topics, athletes, events, institutions and also politic, environmental and social topics.
“While we always had a focus on servicing French audiences, the brand is known for its reporting all around the world. This year we decided to make our contents available for a global audience.”
Joris van Lierop, CEO The Content Exchange, said: “We are proud to work with such an outstanding brand. Its reputation is well known by sports fans and editorial teams all over the world. It is a unique brand with unique reporting that we are certain will delight readers well beyond the French borders.
“Publishers and editors can sign in to The Content Exchange and syndicate the stories at a click of a button.”
Do you want to provide your audience with the best stories, interviews on the Olympics, Tour de France and much more? Visit https://tce.exchange/lequipe for more information.
