View all newsletters
Sign up for our free email newsletters

Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

In association with Content Ignite
  1. Partner Content
  2. Press Release
November 14, 2024

Content Ignite becomes Google Certified Publishing Partner

By Press Gazette

Content Ignite becomes Google Certified Publishing Partner
Content Ignite becomes Google Certified Publishing Partner

Content Ignite, the publisher-first advertising technology and monetisation platform, has announced its certification as a Google Certified Publishing Partner (GCPP).

The GCPP certification required an extensive multi-step evaluation, emphasising Content Ignite’s commitment to exceptional service, company growth and surpassing publisher expectations. This accreditation underscores the company’s dedication to boosting publisher revenues using Google’s sophisticated monetisation tools consistently over a long period of time.

Benefits of GCPP status

Content Ignite said it provides three key unique benefits to publishers through its Google Certified Publishing Partner status.

Tailored expertise: “Leveraging continuous Google training, our team excels in customising monetisation strategies that suit each publisher’s specific needs, ensuring that you can rely on our deep understanding and agile application of the latest digital content monetisation practices.”

Exclusive Access: “As GCPP partners, we gain early access to Google’s latest products and updates, placing us ahead of industry trends and directly benefiting our clients through state-of-the-art technological integration.”

Proven Results: “Our approach involves crafting bespoke strategies that harness Google’s advanced technologies, proven to consistently enhance advertising revenue and optimise publisher outcomes.”

Content Ignite’s Fusion platform combines with Google Ad Manager

​​James Hanslip, CEO of Content Ignite, said: “Our longstanding relationship with Google has been crucial to our success. Achieving GCPP status is a significant milestone for us, reinforcing our ability to guide publishers through every aspect of their monetisation journey – combining the power of our Fusion platform and Google Ad Manager.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Google, delivering exceptional results for our clients and helping publishers to prosper in the dynamic digital landscape.”

Content Ignite maximises revenue, efficiency, and control for publishers through one simple integration. The company’s innovative approach centres around Fusion, its cutting-edge advertising technology platform which gives publishers complete control over on-page monetisation, ad technology, and ad management, through one tag. With Fusion, digital publishers now have the power to effortlessly optimise, strategise, and elevate their business, with unparalleled performance.

Learn more at contentignite.com

Topics in this article : ,

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly dose of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor Leadmonitor