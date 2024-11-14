Content Ignite becomes Google Certified Publishing Partner

Content Ignite, the publisher-first advertising technology and monetisation platform, has announced its certification as a Google Certified Publishing Partner (GCPP).

The GCPP certification required an extensive multi-step evaluation, emphasising Content Ignite’s commitment to exceptional service, company growth and surpassing publisher expectations. This accreditation underscores the company’s dedication to boosting publisher revenues using Google’s sophisticated monetisation tools consistently over a long period of time.

Benefits of GCPP status

Content Ignite said it provides three key unique benefits to publishers through its Google Certified Publishing Partner status.

Tailored expertise: “Leveraging continuous Google training, our team excels in customising monetisation strategies that suit each publisher’s specific needs, ensuring that you can rely on our deep understanding and agile application of the latest digital content monetisation practices.”

Exclusive Access: “As GCPP partners, we gain early access to Google’s latest products and updates, placing us ahead of industry trends and directly benefiting our clients through state-of-the-art technological integration.”

Proven Results: “Our approach involves crafting bespoke strategies that harness Google’s advanced technologies, proven to consistently enhance advertising revenue and optimise publisher outcomes.”

Content Ignite’s Fusion platform combines with Google Ad Manager

​​James Hanslip, CEO of Content Ignite, said: “Our longstanding relationship with Google has been crucial to our success. Achieving GCPP status is a significant milestone for us, reinforcing our ability to guide publishers through every aspect of their monetisation journey – combining the power of our Fusion platform and Google Ad Manager.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Google, delivering exceptional results for our clients and helping publishers to prosper in the dynamic digital landscape.”

Content Ignite maximises revenue, efficiency, and control for publishers through one simple integration. The company’s innovative approach centres around Fusion, its cutting-edge advertising technology platform which gives publishers complete control over on-page monetisation, ad technology, and ad management, through one tag. With Fusion, digital publishers now have the power to effortlessly optimise, strategise, and elevate their business, with unparalleled performance.

