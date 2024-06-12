Cannes Lions: The world’s best creativity all in one place

Every year in June, the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity brings the global creative community together for a week of world-class inspiration, networking and learning. It’s also the home of the Cannes Lions Awards – where the industry’s very best work is unveiled and celebrated over five spectacular Awards Shows.

From emerging creatives and marketers to Creative Directors, CMOs and everyone in between, the festival is a place for everyone in the making. A place to collaborate, share ideas and drive progress through creativity.

For over seven decades, the Cannes Lions Awards have set the global benchmark for effective creativity. Today, the awards represent creative excellence in every sector and specialism of the industry – and they’re open to anyone in marketing and communications. It’s where the industry sets its global benchmark. Every year, creatives and marketers from every industry discipline submit over 30,000 pieces of work for the awards – where world-class Juries recognise the best work that pushes not just one business, but the whole industry forward.

CMOs. Directors. CFOs. Activists. No two speakers are the same, but they’ll all challenge your thinking, improve your work and inspire your own creativity over an unmissable 5-day, full-day programme. Take a look at the legendary lineup coming to Cannes Lions 2024 here.

A pass to Cannes Lions is your key to building a network like no other. With thousands of industry decision-makers from over 90 countries joining us at Cannes Lions this June, your moment to make connections, find your community and build lasting partnerships is almost here. When you buy a pass, you can find out who’s attending, join Meet-Ups and even book free meeting spaces via the Cannes Lions App. Daily happy hours will help you toast the day’s best moments with your peers – and the Festival’s legendary Closing Party on Friday isn’t one to be missed.

Find out how to be a part of Cannes Lions, and see the breadth of passes available here.

