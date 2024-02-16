Can media professionals job hunt successfully in a permacrisis?

Empty Washington Post newsroom in spring 2016. Picture: Alexander Khitrov/Shutterstock

Working in modern media takes grit. As new platforms disrupt and change the industry with competing content and advertising options, the skills and experience of trained media professionals continues to be devalued.

In an online culture where algorithms boost trend-driven content, originality, depth and impartiality is often lacking, and sameness prevails.

According to a recent Pew Research Center study, about a third of US adults under 30 now regularly get news on TikTok, while 43% of the platform’s users say they get news on the app.

US media’s warning signs

More than 3,000 editors, reporters and journalism industry professionals in America have lost their job in the last twelve months, according to Bloomberg News.

Job losses at Time magazine, BuzzFeed, Forbes and Condé Nast have been well documented, and the fate of Sports Illustrated hangs in the balance.

Meanwhile, US staffing in newspapers is down 62% since 2010, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and steady declines in average circulation, unique visitors and visit duration have all been apparent in recent years.

UK’s media outlook

Similar to US trends, Statista’s Market Insights predicts declining revenues in the UK for both print and digital newspapers and magazines, especially in traditional advertising.

As a result, media workers are experiencing a “Permacrisis” both within the industry and with regard to their career opportunities. Defined in 2022 as The Collins Dictionary’s word of the year, the term embodies the sense of lurching from one unprecedented event to another––media pros often feel this keenly.

Discover opportunities

Clearly, things are changing, but not everything is on a downward trajectory. There’s still plenty of opportunity, if you know where you look.

Media job seekers would do well to sign up to Press Gazette’s daily and weekly newsletters to suss who might be hiring soon – and who definitely won’t be, as well as alerts from the Press Gazette Jobs Board which features media roles you can apply to right now.

Of course, look at traditional media outlets but also think digital, like streaming services and creative tech companies.

Tech organisations need to hire non-technical people at all levels to project manage, market and sell their products. Many of the skills required for these positions are transferable from media careers, and jobs are plentiful, particularly remote roles.

Interested in finding a new gig? Visit the Press Gazette Jobs Board today and see what’s on offer, like these three roles.

Journalist x 3 – Streaming, BBC, London

The BBC’s multidisciplinary Streaming team creates and curates the best of BBC News in video and audio across platforms. As the team grows to a 24/7 remit, it is looking for Journalists to produce content on breaking news and pre-planned events. Working across a variety of daytimes evening and weekend shifts, the successful candidate will have experience working on live programming, will understand newsroom tooling including systems and techniques, will have an appreciation of how audiences consume video and audio, and will be capable of juggling competing demands. Apply here.

Programme & Digital Editor, ITV Jobs, Birmingham

If you’re interested in becoming the editorial driver in one of the busiest news areas in the country, check out this Programme and Digital Editor role with ITV, serving viewers in the East and West Midlands. This key management role requires previous experience and effectiveness as a news producer, and as a manager, excellent knowledge of current affairs, plus a thorough working knowledge of media law, the Ofcom Broadcasting Code and health and safety requirements. A commitment to diversity and inclusion is a must, and ITV is happy to discuss any supports you may need during the application process. Find out more here.

Freelance Showbiz Journalist (Media), BANG Showbiz, London

A worldwide leader in entertainment news, features, videos and photos, BANG Media is seeking a Freelance Journalist to join its London-based team. This role includes news gathering, sourcing stories and pitching ideas, writing and editing news stories and features in the publication’s house style, red carpet reporting, interviewing celebrities, and sourcing imagery. Keeping up to date with trends is a must, and the candidate must be self-motivated and organised. If you’ve a good knowledge of media law, an NCTJ Diploma or journalism/media degree, and impeccable attention to detail, then get your application in. Apply now.

