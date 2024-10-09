AI challenge asks journalists to pitch for help to solve industry challenges

Artificial intelligence. Picture: Pixabay

Journalists and newsrooms are being called on to submit proposals for AI tools that could be used to tackle critical issues facing news publishing, including making news pay.

Publishing technology experts Atex have laid down a challenge to the news industry with the launch of its AI Accelerator Program, which it hopes will be a “starting point” for changing the way journalism and artificial intelligence interact with each other.

AI can be viewed with suspicion by journalists over fears that it will replace human workers and lead to widespread job losses, as well as a decline in the quality of news content.

Atex has said it wants to hear ideas for “the strategic and conscious use” of AI to solve problems for the industry, with proposals that “support and improve” all areas of news publishing – from gathering and production to distribution and monetisation.

An Atex spokesperson said: “The advent of Generative AI has profoundly transformed various industries, including content production and media. For instance, AI can now help analysing large amounts of data much faster or assist journalists in rewriting the same content in different formats, e.g. from newsletters to social networks.

“However, it’s not always easy to understand how to best use these tools, and not all newsrooms have the time and resources to do so. The goal of the Atex AI Challenge is to offer this opportunity by leveraging our expertise in the technology and media sector.

“In a long-term vision, the Atex AI Challenge aims to be the starting point for a structural change at the intersection of journalism and the advent of Artificial Intelligence.”

The call comes as the Evening Standard published its first weekly edition which had an AI-generated cover image of Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The title also used AI to write a review of an art exhibition in the style of its former art critic, who died in 2015.

Journalists, newsrooms and publishers are eligible to apply to the AI challenge, along with journalism students and associations and organisations that are active in the media industry.

Atex and a team of media experts will choose the best ideas for development. Those chosen will receive support for their projects, as well as resources to build pilots to test their idea.

Only one proposal per candidate can be submitted. Submissions should be made in English to challenge@atex.com by 20 October 2024.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog