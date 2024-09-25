View all newsletters
Sign up for our free email newsletters

Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. Publishers
  2. Regional Newspapers
September 25, 2024

Brian Sewell’s estate ‘delighted’ with one-off AI resurrection of Standard column

The paper's interim CEO said the new weekly London Standard will be "bold and disruptive".

By Bron Maher

A screenshot of Brian Sewell's author page on the Evening Standard website, illustrating a story reporting that the Standard have confirmed their first new weekly edition will feature an "experimental" review written by an AI in the style of Sewell.
A screenshot of Brian Sewell's author page on the Evening Standard website. Screenshot: Press Gazette

The Evening Standard has confirmed reports its first weekly edition will feature an AI-written review in the style of its former art critic Brian Sewell, who died in 2015.

Paul Kanareck, the interim chief executive of the newspaper, said Sewell’s estate “are delighted” with the “experimental” review.

Having printed its final daily edition last week the Standard is set to relaunch on Thursday as a weekly publication named The London Standard.

Deadline reported on Tuesday that the Standard “has been making plans to revive its former writer using artificial intelligence”, assigning a bot to write a review of a Van Gogh exhibition launched at The National Gallery this month as though it were Sewell.

Some commentators on X reacted poorly to the news, describing the virtual reanimation as “ghastly” or “calculatedly offensive” and asking whether Sewell’s estate had been consulted.

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly dose of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Kanareck told Press Gazette: “The London Standard is a bold and disruptive new publication.

Content from our partners
Unified solution offers publishers unrivalled print and digital efficiency
Unified solution offers publishers unrivalled print and digital efficiency
Press Gazette
How DPG Media invested in print technology to help it focus on digital
How DPG Media invested in print technology to help it focus on digital
Freddy Mayhew
How to make sure you are social media ready for job hunting
How to make sure you are social media ready for job hunting
Amanda Kavanagh

“The first edition has multiple features on AI and London’s central role in this tech revolution.

“It includes an experimental AI review by our legendary critic Brian Sewell, and his estate are delighted.”

Asked whether the review might become a recurring feature, Kanareck said it was “a one-off intended to provoke discussion about AI and journalism”.

The Standard began phasing out its daily edition in July, first cutting its Monday and Friday print runs. The change has resulted in significant redundancies: in early July the business said it was planning to make around 66 editorial redundancies, equivalent to nearly half the editorial staff employed by the daily Standard.

Kanareck wrote to staff last week on the day of the final Evening Standard print run saying that the business “is now on a new and exciting path, but we remain deeply conscious of the change many colleagues faced over the summer. We wish all those leaving only the very best for the future”.

The new weekly title has struck a deal with fellow London freesheet City AM that will see the business paper move into the distribution bins the Standard is leaving vacant for much of the week.

Topics in this article : ,

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly dose of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor Leadmonitor