Local titles aim to safeguard £10m public notice income with new online portal

A screenshot of the Public Notices Portal, looking at a map display of planning and council announcements affecting the Wesminster area. Screenshot: Press Gazette

The News Media Association has launched its Public Notice Portal, an online platform that brings together the numerous public announcements published by local newspapers.

The portal, which had a soft launch in September and has been funded by the Google News Initiative, formally went live on Monday morning.

It only aggregates public notices published by NMA member publishers (it is not a comprehensive listing).

The statutory requirement for local authorities to publish news about public notices in local newspapers brings publishers some £10m of revenue a year.

Related

And appearing at the launch event for the Public Notice Portal on Monday, Newsquest chief executive Henry Faure Walker revealed that for some papers paid council announcements now comprise more than half of all advertising revenue.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

What is the Public Notice Portal?

The new portal collects together all the public notices published by NMA members and displays them on a single platform, either on a map or as a list. Each notice appears alongside the logo of the paper that published it.

The NMA says the portal displays “more than 10,000 live notices at any given time with an average of 2,500 notices being added by local publishers every week”.

The platform, which was built by local publishing giant Reach, can be accessed either via its dedicated website, which allows readers to search for notices relevant to their postcode, or through the website of local newspapers in the scheme.

A detail from the Public Notice Portal showing the view when a user clicks a listing. Screenshot: Press Gazette

The portal addresses an issue with the existing public notices regime whereby announcements for a single area might be scattered across multiple publications.

Faure Walker told the group assembled for the portal launch at the Houses of Parliament: “Like most things in publishing, the portal is driven fundamentally by an economic rationale – principally the recognition that public notices have actually become one of the largest advertising categories for many local news brands.

“There will be some local newspapers represented here today whose revenue from public notices advertising now makes up more than 50% of all their advertising… Indeed, it would not be an exaggeration to say that without public notice advertising, many small weekly newspapers and the essential journalism that they do would probably cease.”

Plans for the Public Notice Portal were first announced in January 2021 – shortly after the government alarmed the news industry with a white paper pronouncing that “the Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for modern digital planning services that can be accessed from home”.

The Google News Initiative funded the effort, paying £1m for the portal which now exists under the supervision of the NMA. Google’s funding for news also received an oblique reference at the event from Damian Collins MP, who told the crowd while introducing Faure Walker that the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill “hopefully will herald a UK-style news bargaining code”.

[Read more: Big tech kicks off lobbying effort as UK introduces news payment legislation]

Who gets paid – and who doesn’t

The portal will not directly translate into greater revenue for publishers. But Faure Walker said that “ensuring that we have a sustainable model for local journalism, and we have a robust strategy for the future, is pretty much the primary purpose of all the local publishing companies that are here today…

“To support this really important activity, we wanted to expose these notices to the huge and engaged online audiences that local news brands now command, so that these online audiences could be informed and have easy access to the really important public interest information that is contained within a public notice.

“And dare I say it – public interest information that the local councils’ press offices might sometimes prefer not to be publicised.”

At present, only NMA members are represented in the portal, although non-members will ultimately be eligible to have their notices published to the site as long as they pay a fee. NMA members do not have to pay anything beyond their dues for inclusion in the scheme. Press Gazette understands a small number of non-NMA publications are due to join the scheme shortly.

Digital-only publishers, however, remain left out as things stand. Public notices legislation stipulates that the council announcements be published in print – leaving a newer generation of digital-native local news operations ineligible, something they have complained of previously.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog