New digital daily newspaper for London set to launch

London Digital Daily's prototype front page

Four months after the end of the Evening Standard’s daily print edition plans have emerged for a new daily newspaper to serve London.

The team behind London Daily Digital say they plan to launch the title next month (February) as a website and a page-turning daily digital edition. It is also planned for the title to have a monthly print edition priced at £5 with a run of 100,000 copies.

Azeez Anasudhin is the executive editor of the title and managing director of LDD News Ltd. He launched the Asian Lite digital newspaper and website in 2007 and has previously worked for titles including The Gulf Today and Indian Express. Former BBC sports editor and Evening Standard columnist Mihir Bose is consulting editor of the title.

Anasudhin told Press Gazette he already has a 17-strong team in place with plans to expand to 30 staff.

Azeez Anasudhin. Picture: London Digital Daily

He said he believes there is a gap in the market for a London-wide title covering local news, especially from borough councils (the Standard has a largely wider focus including lifestyle and national news, while City AM focuses purely on the world of business).

Anasudhin said: “We are going to provide opportunities for people to get trained in local journalism. I think digital journalism is viable if we get some support from local councils.”

He added: “London Daily Digital is on a mission to revive Fleet Street’s legacy and uphold the principles of the media giants who once walked this storied path. The history of modern Britain is deeply intertwined with Fleet Street. Through a digital daily and a monthly print edition, we aim to rekindle its age-old legacy. We are trying to bring back the missionary values of journalism.”

Mihir Bose. Picture: London Digital Daily

Consulting editor Bose said: “London can rightly claim to be the greatest city in the world. Yet, as we enter the second quarter of the 21st century, it lacks a single evening paper—an astonishing reality, considering it had three until the 1960s. London is not just one city—it’s a collection of villages, each with its own character. From Westminster’s political power to the City of London’s financial dominance, these ‘villages’ are unique. While some are well-covered, many remain overlooked.

“London Daily Digital aims to bridge this gap by spotlighting stories from all 32 boroughs. For example, Hampstead, an intellectual hub, differs vastly from its neighbours Golders Green and Highgate. Similarly, Notting Hill, once marked by racial tensions, is now a prestigious neighbourhood, while the East End, once a haven for Jewish immigrants, is now a vibrant hub for the Bangladeshi community. We aim to capture London’s evolving identity—its financial clout, political influence, and cultural creativity.”

A prototype digital edition suggests it will be a title largely focused on highlighting positive news from London’s boroughs.

The edition includes coverage of: how Redbridge Council is reducing falls amongst elderly residents, a new affordable housing scheme in Marylebone, a Southwark Council initiative to provide training for careers in hospitality and the progress made by Croydon Council since it faced financial collapse in 2020.

The sample edition also promotes several proposed major live events co-branded with London Daily including: the London Literary Festival at the British Library, London Legal Awards, Africa Day at the Guildhall and the London Economic Forum at the Queen Elizabeth Hall.

The title says its events will have a remit to amplify diverse voices.

London Digital Daily is based on Fleet Street (London’s historic newspaper district) and the title said it also has plans to support a London Museum of News, a Fleet Street Walk of Fame and a monthly media forum at St Bride’s Church.

