Newsroom themes for 2024: Reuters Digital News Report at a glance

The Reuters Digital News Report provides an unrivalled overview of the key themes newsroom leaders need to be aware of in 2024.
Here is an overview of Press Gazette coverage rounding up the key take-homes:
- Trust in news up slightly in UK but remains lower than global average
- Podcasts are ‘a bright spot for publishers’ despite remaining ‘minority activity’
- Where do people find their news in 2024? Social media has become the new global newsstand
- News influencers on social media have become a major theme: And they are nearly all men
- Online news subscriptions stagnate amid jump in numbers saying they would never pay
- US news trends 2024: Interest and trust in news slowly recovering
- News avoidance at record levels as four in ten ‘worn out’ by news
