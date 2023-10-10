Big-name sports journalists facing cutbacks at Mail on Sunday

Rob Draper article in Mail on Sunday

Four senior journalists look set to be leaving the Mail on Sunday in the latest round of cutbacks at the Mail titles.

Press Gazette understands that Mail on Sunday sports editor Mike Richards, chief football correspondent Rob Draper, chief sports news correspondent Nick Harris and a sports desk manager were all notified on Thursday that their roles are set to be cut.

Rob Draper, who has been at the Mail on Sunday for 27 years, was named football reporter of the year at the last Sports Journalists Association awards and also picked up the prize for social media journalism. In May he was named European Football Writer of the Year by the Football Writers’ Association.

Just coming round after long night…



A huge thank you @theofficialfwa @FedEx for their inaugural European Football Writer of the Year award



It’s massive honour to be recognised for work on last year’s Champions League final



Now down to @uefa to ensure never again pic.twitter.com/QUynNSSkJQ Related May 26, 2023

Nick Harris was shortlisted in the 2022 British Journalism Awards for work that included an investigation into the £10m+ fees taken by football agents for negotiating player transfers.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

Mail on Sunday deputy sports editor Robert Dineen left the paper earlier this year, meaning the paper now has no dedicated sports editor.

The sports teams of the Mail on Sunday and Daily Mail were merged into a seven-day operation nine years ago, meaning all the journalists being cut already worked across sister titles.

Press Gazette understands that although the journalists affected in the latest cutbacks have job titles specific to the Mail on Sunday, they all contribute across other days of the week as well.

The Mail on Sunday sport redundancies are the latest in a series of cutbacks across the Mail titles. In March, Mail Newspapers editor-in-chief Ted Verity said the daily and Sunday titles were to be brought closer together as part of a drive to focus on the digital operation. These latest changes are understood to be a continuation of that process.

Verity said the consolidation was the “second part” of changes announced in September 2022, when he told staff the print Mail and web-only Mail Online would stop each running their own separate versions of stories.

In May Press Gazette reported that the latest Mail on Sunday departures had included news editor Ben Felsenburg, business editor Neil Craven, consumer affairs and technology editor Dan Jones and medical editor Stephen Adams.

Similar changes have taken place at sister title Metro where print and digital are now working much more closely together. In March, Metro editor Ted Young stepped down and Metro.co.uk editor Deborah Arthurs had the print edition added to her responsibilities. Other departures at Metro included deputy news editor Joel Taylor, news editor Sarah Getty, production chief Paul Hudson and features editor Sharon Lougher.

Mail publisher DMGT has been contacted for comment.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog