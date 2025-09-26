Mirror to lose five ‘general news reporters’ in Reach shake-up

Daily Mirror front page on 28 November 2023

Reach is proposing to cut the number of general news reporters working on the Daily and Sunday Mirror by five – with those remaining spread across new shift patterns.

Press Gazette understands the new shifts, which include later 12pm and 3pm starts, also include working one weekend in three.

Press Gazette has seen a new proposed rota which shows the number of general news reporters in the “original news pool” working across the Daily and Sunday Mirror reduced from 12 to seven, with a further four reporters in the “live news pool”.

Press Gazette understands there are an additional five reporters from Reach’s “Live” news network reporting for the Mirror (not listed in the new rota) and two night editors who are also providing reporting overnight.

The new proposed rota, circulated this week, has come as a shock to at least some Mirror staff and compounds anxiety felt over the ongoing redundancy round, part of efforts to cut journalist headcount across the business by 186.

More than 600 journalists across Reach nationals and regionals have been told their jobs are at risk as the publisher plans 321 editorial redundancies with the creation of 135 new roles.

Press Gazette understands that some Mirror staff are concerned about the impact on family life and mental health of the new shift patterns. The new rota is only proposed at this stage and staff are being consulted both individually and collectively about the changes.

Mirror print reporters currently work day shifts Monday to Friday and two in four Sundays. Sunday Mirror print reporters have traditionally worked day shifts from Tuesday to Saturday.

The four live reporters will work one weekend in three and a variety of 6am and 3pm starts. The seven in the “original news pool” will work one weekend in three and have 12pm and 3pm starts one week in eight.

Press Gazette understands that Mirror reporters are under the impression there will be a focus on breaking exclusive news for the Mirror brand. But insiders are questioning why, in that case, they are being asked to work antisocial shifts which are more associated with the need to cover breaking news.

The Mirror titles have specialist reporters covering the crime, defence, health, money and consumer beats, with additional politics and royal reporting teams as well as two night editors who provide reporting overnight.

The Mirror also has a larger showbiz department which includes: a head of showbiz, assistant editor showbiz, deputy head of showbiz, showbiz and TV editor, weekend showbiz and TV editor, TV and entertainment editor, showbiz editor, TV editor (soaps), TV editor, four showbiz reporters and four TV reporters.

Showbiz and TV reporters also work a variety of early, late and weekend shifts under the new rota.

Earlier this year Mirror journalists objected to the arrival of individual page-view targets.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog