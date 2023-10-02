View all newsletters
Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

October 2, 2023

Future targets resilient luxury sector with new print title The Blend

The Blend will go to subscribers of The Week and be distributed in certain "premium" locations.

By Charlotte Tobitt

Future's new print title The Blend
Future's new print title The Blend

Future has launched a new print publication designed, it said, to “meet consumer and advertiser demand for high-quality premium lifestyle and luxury content”.

The Blend magazine will be distributed to subscribers of The Week as well as in locations such as business lounges, hotels, offices and private members clubs.

Advertisers in the first issue, an autumn fashion special published on 29 September, include Chanel, Dior, Hermes and Rolex.

Editor-in-chief Bill Prince, previously acting editor-in-chief of design and architecture title Wallpaper and deputy editor of British GQ, said the team was “addressing a gap in the lifestyle market for a premium print product offering quality content”.

“The Blend offers readers a digestible take on modern luxury, presented in a perfect bound, premium stock print product,” he said.

Also on the team are editor-at-large Robert Johnston, formerly fashion director at GQ, and editor of The Week Fashion Felix Bischof as consulting editor. The Blend will be published nine times a year.

The Week had an average of 112,983 print subscriptions last year, making up 94% of its total circulation.

The luxury sector has proved resilient for many publishers at a time when economic headwinds including rising costs and high inflation, plus a cost of living crisis for consumers, have made times tough for some general titles.

Future's new print title The Blend
Future’s new print title The Blend

Topics in this article :

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

