Ladbible Group launches sixth website to harness audience for tech content

Ladbible Group has launched a dedicated tech website with the aim of becoming the “home of technology content for the social generation”.
Uniladtech.com builds on the brand’s existing Unilad Tech social pages, which the publisher said had 18.1 million followers across Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) and Tiktok.
It added that the audience for technology content on its existing websites had grown by 187% over the past year, showing a need for a dedicated hub for coverage of gadgets and hardware, space, AI, vehicles, and tech companies and personalities.
And it said this was borne out by consumer research through its Ladnation panel, which found that 62% of the group’s audience say they like to know about the latest tech and 43% like to own the newest products.
Ladbible Group says commercial need for ‘much-sought tech audience’
Ladbible Group’s director of editorial strategy Jon Birchall said: “Our mission is to redefine news for the social generation and place our brands at the heart of youth culture, which includes the evolving world of technology.
“Uniladtech.com will be the go-to place to follow the latest in the sector, from products to trends, and most importantly what the future holds for young people and technology. We look forward to delivering this in a relatable, easily digestible and shareable way for our audience.”
The addition is Ladbible Group’s sixth website, alongside Ladbible, Unilad, Gamingbible, Sportbible and the female-focused Tyla.
Commercially, the publisher said the new site will “be available for bespoke creative solutions for clients and agencies, as well as direct display and video, offering a unique way for brands to reach a much-sought tech audience”.
