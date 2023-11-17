Ladbible Group launches sixth website to harness audience for tech content

uniladtech.com homepage

Ladbible Group has launched a dedicated tech website with the aim of becoming the “home of technology content for the social generation”.

Uniladtech.com builds on the brand’s existing Unilad Tech social pages, which the publisher said had 18.1 million followers across Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) and Tiktok.

It added that the audience for technology content on its existing websites had grown by 187% over the past year, showing a need for a dedicated hub for coverage of gadgets and hardware, space, AI, vehicles, and tech companies and personalities.

And it said this was borne out by consumer research through its Ladnation panel, which found that 62% of the group’s audience say they like to know about the latest tech and 43% like to own the newest products.

Related

Ladbible Group says commercial need for ‘much-sought tech audience’

Ladbible Group’s director of editorial strategy Jon Birchall said: “Our mission is to redefine news for the social generation and place our brands at the heart of youth culture, which includes the evolving world of technology.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

“Uniladtech.com will be the go-to place to follow the latest in the sector, from products to trends, and most importantly what the future holds for young people and technology. We look forward to delivering this in a relatable, easily digestible and shareable way for our audience.”

The addition is Ladbible Group’s sixth website, alongside Ladbible, Unilad, Gamingbible, Sportbible and the female-focused Tyla.

Commercially, the publisher said the new site will “be available for bespoke creative solutions for clients and agencies, as well as direct display and video, offering a unique way for brands to reach a much-sought tech audience”.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog