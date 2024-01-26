Business Insider faces internal backlash over lockout for axed staff

The headquarters of Business Insider's parent company Axel Springer SE in Berlin, Germany. Picture: Nitpicker/Shutterstock

Business Insider has told staff that news will no longer have a separate editorial team as it faces a backlash over the announcement of up to 70 jobs being cut.

The business, news and life divisions are merging following the 8% cut to headcount announced on Thursday.

Employees have hit out at the manner of the cuts however, with more than 80 journalists voicing concerns on an internal Slack channel. They say management has broken a contract it struck with the union last year which said unionised staff should have at least 22 days’ notice before having to clear their desk. UK staff have a consultation period under their statutory employment rights.

A memo distributed following editor-in-chief Nicholas Carlson’s address to the newsroom late on Thursday said the unified news, business and life team will be led by former business division head Matt Turner, who has been promoted to Business Insider’s deputy editor-in-chief. The two video teams have also been merged.

Related

“These consolidations and our smaller staff size greatly reduced our need for managers, which is why some editor roles have been eliminated today in the US,” the memo added.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

A spokesperson for Business Insider’s NUJ chapel said six editorial roles in the UK are under consultation. They added that all those roles are occupied by women or people of colour.

In a statement issued subsequently, the chapel said it was “concerned about declining mental well-being of journalists, many of whom no longer feel they can trust leadership has their best interests at heart”.

[Read more: Business Insider planning to cut 8% of staff worldwide]

Business Insider’s mass market business model ‘is now broken’

Several staff told Press Gazette that the cuts were a surprise. One person familiar with the company said they believed Business Insider has had to move away from general news coverage for commercial reasons.

They said the company has “this model where the more journalists you hired, the more audience they attracted and the more money the company made. But a big chunk of that model is now broken”.

The model still works “on the business side, because there are clients who still want to advertise next to tech and finance news.

“So you can see the logic of what they’re doing – the whole ‘We’re Business Insider again, we’re gonna concentrate on tech and finance – that’s where the money is.”

[Read more: Marketers urged to ‘back don’t block British journalism’ as Covid-19 hits online advertising]

More than 80 staff fume at management over system shut-outs

Laid off Business Insider employees were informed their laptop and email access would be shut off from 4pm EST/9pm GMT on Thursday. In the half-hour preceding that deadline, more than 80 journalists posted on Slack tagging in members of management and calling on them to observe a 22-day notice period for unionised staff agreed in the June contract with management.

“We specifically negotiated for a notice period before layoffs – not payment-in-lieu of notice,” one employee wrote. “Locking our colleagues out of their work laptops while they’re still employees violates that contractual obligation. Some employees are out sick. Others are on leave. Do not lock any of my colleagues out.”

Another posted that it was “particularly important to give journalists time to close up shop, as the work is sensitive and relationship-based. Do not lock them out of email and deprive them of that important process”.

Most of the posts were made over the course of five minutes, and many were essentially copied and pasted copies of one another. Several charged that it was “unacceptable” to lock the journalists out of the system and called on Business Insider to let them “leave this company with dignity”.

One staffer who was about to be locked out posted saying they had been “in an anxious scramble since learning I was among those laid off this morning. Please at least allow us to continue to access our laptops while we work through this painful transition”.

Another posted asking that they be given extra time to retrieve personal materials from a company drive, including photos and videos of themselves with a now-deceased parent.

In a statement, the Insider Union said it was “appalled” at the cuts, saying it was “disgusted that management has chosen to do this while Axel Springer is reportedly able to pay out hundreds of millions of dollars of dividends to their investors…

“Well-resourced journalism is vital for workers everywhere. As always, we will fight for our members, in service of our collective vision of a better workplace and industry.”

[Read more: News media job cuts 2024 tracked – Year starts with at least 650 redundancies]

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog