Rusbridger says report shows GB News now ‘Reform TV’

Matt Goodwin presenting on GB News. Picture: Youtube

A new investigation led by former Guardian editor Alan Rusbridger claims GB News has become “Reform TV” and breached Ofcom’s broadcasting rules multiple times across 15 programmes.

Speaking on the investigation published by The New World where he is editor-at-large, Rusbridger said: “One political party in Britain has effectively ended up with its own television station. GB News has essentially become Reform TV.”

The investigation analysed 15 programmes, reviewed by more than 20 journalists with backgrounds working at publishers such as The Guardian, The Sunday Telegraph, The Times, ITV, BBC News, and the Daily Mail.

One programme, presented by Reform politician Matt Goodwin on 23 January, covered topics including: “Islamist fighters arriving on small boats”, “migrant protests in Crowborough”, and “Refugee sexual assaults in the Netherlands”.

Reviewers each scored the programmes on a scale of zero to five for compliance with the Ofcom Code, resulting in average score of 1.4 out of five for the 15 programmes looked at.

One reviewer said of a Matt Goodwin programme: “Absolutely did not comply. It was one man’s rant against immigration, supported by compliant and affirmative opinions and a

pretence of an opposing view that was shut down rapidly. It was a disgrace.”

A GB News spokesman criticised the investigation, saying the findings are “fundamentally flawed” and lacking “impartiality”.

The New World was formerly called The New European and was founded to oppose the UK’s exit from the European Union.

GB News said: “It is troubling that New World refused to provide anything beyond the scantest details of their proposed report to us in advance for comment, yet shared this lengthy extract with the Press Gazette to promote their work; this of course now appears to make sense as from the extract provided New World appears to be as partisan as it alleges our audience to be.

“New World’s conclusions appear as fundamentally flawed as their approach is lacking in objectivity and impartiality. GB News chooses to be Ofcom regulated; it understands and complies with its regulatory duties.

“The one fact that is correct, is that GB News is the UK’s most watched news channel – on account of its original, bold and fearless journalism, and being unafraid to cover the issues and stories that Britain cares about; and that’s journalism for the people, not the establishment.”

Between July to December 2025, GB News said it beat both BBC News and Sky News on average viewership for six consecutive months, citing average viewing figures of 87,700 between 6am and 2am in December, compared to BBC News’ 74,500 and Sky News’ 58,300. GB News continues to have a lower total reach and digital following than both, however.

In response to a request for comment from The New World, GB News said: “Your request did not provide sufficient detail, nor sufficient time, to allow us to comment meaningfully on the claims in advance of publication in an openly politically biased outlet.”

Most programmes investigated had no Ofcom complaints

Of the programmes reviewed, nine had no Ofcom complaints, two received two complaints each and a GB News interview with US President Donald Trump in November led to 36 complaints. One programme remains under assessment.

Of the programmes that did receive complaints, Ofcom did not consider these to raise substantive issues under its rules, Press Gazette understands.

Rusbridger said of Ofcom: “There is no evidence it is proactively doing the job the government, and the public, demand of it.”

His report said there was only “token representation” of non-Reform viewpoints on GB News and alleged that Ofcom was “slow to intervene”.

Andrew Neil, who helped launch GB News in 2021, also told the investigation that staff have “turned GB News into the Reform channel”, adding he is not sure why Ofcom “allows” politicians to present TV programmes.

[Read more: Andrew Neil slams former employer GB News in evidence to Lords]

Impartiality ‘editorial decision’ for broadcasters, says Ofcom

A spokesperson for Ofcom said: “Our broadcasting rules strike a careful balance between protecting viewers from harm and preserving broadcasters’ and audiences’ rights to freedom of expression. We apply these standards fairly and equally to all Ofcom licensees. When they fall short, we take action – as we have with GB News in recent years.

“Our rules around due impartiality and accuracy in news ensure that audiences are not misled, and are offered a range of alternative views and perspectives. Importantly, due impartiality does not mean ‘strictly impartial’ or ‘neutral’. Nor is it a mathematical construct where equal airtime must be given to each opposing view.

“How broadcasters achieve due impartiality is not dictated by the regulator; it is an editorial decision for them, and Ofcom does not impose a single approach.”

In October, Ofcom said GB News breached Broadcasting Code when a presenter said that “full inclusion of LGBTQ+ persons” at a church would “include paedos”.

The New World claimed Ofcom “promised” an interview to talk about its regulation of GB News.

“Once we sent them a full list of the programmes under scrutiny, the publicly funded regulator changed its mind,” the report said.

The investigation also highlighted MP and GB News shareholder Nigel Farage declaring £585,000 in fees from GB News up to December 2025. His company reportedly holds nearly half a million GB News shares, which could amount to a 2% holding, according to The New World report.

Detailed findings of the investigation will be published this week and presented to Ofcom chair Lord Grade and Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy.

GB News recently grew revenue by 66% to just over £26m in the year to May 2025 as losses narrowed. Annual losses fell by 34% to £22m, meaning the broadcaster has now lost £131m for owners Sir Paul Marshall and Legatum Ventures since it launched in 2021.

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