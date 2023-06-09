View all newsletters
Sign up for our free email newsletters

Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. Publishers
  2. Broadcast Journalism
June 9, 2023

Gail Champion named first BBC Local investigations editor

New BBC Local investigations set-up following closure of Inside Out.

By Dominic Ponsford

Gail Champion
Gail Champion

BBC Local has appointed its first investigations editor to lead the creation of investigative documentaries across TV, radio, BBC Sounds and the iPlayer.

Gail Champion will run the central investigations team based in Salford and Birmingham and work closely with new multimedia investigation teams based in each region.

BBC Local comprises all BBC local news and radio services and employs some 2,200 staff.

The latest changes at the BBC follow the closure of the regional investigative documentary strand Inside Out with the loss of 29 jobs in 2020.

Champion joins from the UK Insight team within BBC News where she has been managing a Leeds-based multi-platform team focused on under-served audiences.

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

She has previously worked on BBC radio’s File on 4 and on investigative podcasts for BBC Sounds. During her time working on long-form audio, Champion oversaw investigations into the Paradise Papers leak, sexual abuse in schools and the treatment of people with autism in long-stay hospitals.

Content from our partners
News Xchange 2023: Reporting from the frontlines of news
News Xchange 2023: Reporting from the frontlines of news
Mark Rowland
Tech platform aims to quadruple publisher revenue in tough economic climate
Tech platform aims to quadruple publisher revenue in tough economic climate
Press Gazette
What do you really think about WordPress? Survey seeks publisher views
What do you really think about WordPress? Survey seeks publisher views
Press Gazette

Topics in this article :

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
Capital Monitor https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor City Monitor Leadmonitor