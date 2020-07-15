All Sections

July 15, 2020

Press Gazette needs you: Fill out our reader survey and help us to help you more

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

Press Gazette has been reporting on journalism and the news business without fear or favour since 1965.

To help us make it 2065 we need your help.

We’re not asking for money, but we are asking for a few minutes of your time to fill out this reader survey.

Press Gazette has been lucky enough to escape the furloughs and redundancies suffered by many colleagues this year. And we feel confident there is a strong future for a title which investigates and analyses the most important business in the world – the news industry.

But in order to succeed in this mission we need to understand our current and future readers better.

We need to know who you are so we can make the case to advertisers that you are a hugely influential bunch.

And we need to know what it is that you want to read about.

With limited resources we can’t cover everything. And I suspect that, even if we could, readers might not thank us for bombarding them with too much information.

So we have to pick our battles and provide coverage which has the greatest impact and is the most useful to the news industry.

As a thank you, ten survey respondents will be entered into a draw to win subscriptions to our sister title the New Statesman.

Fill out the Press Gazette reader survey now.

Comments

1 thought on “Press Gazette needs you: Fill out our reader survey and help us to help you more”

