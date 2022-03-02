 PR: Piano Academy Spring 2022 dives into 'Driving the Digital Experience Revolution' - Press Gazette

March 2, 2022

PR: Piano Academy Spring 2022 dives into 'Driving the Digital Experience Revolution'

By Press Gazette Twitter
Piano analytics

Press release*  Piano’s flagship virtual event series, Piano Academy, returns on March 15-16 for two half-days of content exploring the topic of digital experience management. This is where the world’s top brands share insights and best practices to help you improve onsite experiences, grow audiences, and drive more affinity with customers.

This edition of Piano Academy is set to be a jam-packed event, filled with ideas, practical information and valuable insights to help your business grow.

March 15: Brands Breaking the Mold

Hear client stories from a breadth of brands who have pushed past their status quo to launch and optimize digital experiences that drive revenue, increase engagement and encourage customer retention. Get inspired for change at your organization.

Featured sessions include:

  • How El Confidencial Experimented Their Way to 60% Subscriber Growth in 2021
  • Growth Stage: Scaling Up Digital Transformation with CNBC
  • How to Reach 10,000 Subscribers in 9 Months with America Media
  • Less is More: Finding the Right Data to Inform Your Business Decisions with Vice.

March 16: The Future of Digital Experiences

Audience expectations can change fast, and your brand needs to be prepared to face the ebb and flow with ease. Piano’s internal experts will guide attendees through their product roadmap and suite of solutions to prepare for what’s new and next in digital experiences.

Featured sessions include:

  • Evolve with Your Business: Addressing the Trends & Challenges Ahead in Digital Experience
  • Make Your Data Work for You with a Unified Data Model Strategy
  • Small group breakout sessions with Piano’s strategy experts and industry partners

See the full agenda and register here

Launched in 2020, Piano Academy is Piano’s bespoke event series dedicated to giving businesses the information they need to better engage audiences. Explore past sessions and supporting content on the Piano Academy hub.

*This article is a press release from Press Gazette commercial partner Piano

