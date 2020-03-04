Police have released a CCTV image of a man in connection with an alleged assault on a BBC journalist as she prepared to go on air last month.
BBC South East political editor Lauren Moss, since seconded as a health correspondent, reported that a man threw a hot chocolate at her and shouted abuse as she prepared to do a live report.
She tweeted: “A member of the public threw a cup of hot chocolate at me and screamed abuse about how he hates the BBC, literally moments before I went on air for BBC South East this lunchtime.”
The incident, which was reported to police, took place on 19 February at about 1.30pm at Brighton’s Royal Pavilion Gardens.
Police urge anyone who recognises the man (pictured) or who has any information about the incident to report it online, call 101 quoting serial 76 of 20/02 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
A BBC spokesperson said: “Nothing is more important than the safety of our staff.”
Picture: Sussex Police
2 thoughts on “Police release CCTV image of man after alleged assault on BBC journalist”
