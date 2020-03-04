All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Dismiss

Menu

In the news

Close
March 4, 2020

Police release CCTV image of man after alleged assault on BBC journalist

By Charlotte Tobitt Twitter

Police have released a CCTV image of a man in connection with an alleged assault on a BBC journalist as she prepared to go on air last month.

BBC South East political editor Lauren Moss, since seconded as a health correspondent, reported that a man threw a hot chocolate at her and shouted abuse as she prepared to do a live report.

She tweeted: “A member of the public threw a cup of hot chocolate at me and screamed abuse about how he hates the BBC, literally moments before I went on air for BBC South East this lunchtime.”

What is the best long-term funding solution for the BBC?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The incident, which was reported to police, took place on 19 February at about 1.30pm at Brighton’s Royal Pavilion Gardens.

Police urge anyone who recognises the man (pictured) or who has any information about the incident to report it online, call 101 quoting serial 76 of 20/02 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A BBC spokesperson said: “Nothing is more important than the safety of our staff.”

Picture: Sussex Police

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments

2 thoughts on “Police release CCTV image of man after alleged assault on BBC journalist”

  1. I’am made $84, 8254 so far this year working online and I’m a full time student. Im using an online business opportunity I heard about and I’AM made such great money. It’s really user friendly and I’m just so happy that I found out about it. Heres what I do,.for more information simply open this link thank you……
    HERE══════►   www.2yelp.com

    Reply

  2. I earned $5000 ultimate month by using operating online only for 5 to 8 hours on my computer and this was so smooth that i personally couldn’t accept as true with before working on this website….copy and past this websaite……….HER☛☛ www.bayusd11.com

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Politico grows UK team as it expands post-Brexit policy coverage
  2. Buzzfeed UK appoints first political editor in two years and Telegraph poaches from City AM
  3. ITV News journalist's coronavirus scare after reporting on outbreak from Hong Kong
  4. Police release CCTV image of man after alleged assault on BBC journalist
  5. Calls for 'responsible' reporting on coronavirus as Government breaks Today and GMB boycott

Latest Jobs

Sun 'received illegally obtained phone records' of Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend, court hears