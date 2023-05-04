View all newsletters
May 4, 2023

Podcast 45: Tina Brown on Sir Harry’s legacy and the future of investigative journalism

Tina Brown on the future of investigative journalism and Prince Harry's holy war.

By Press Gazette

Former New Yorker editor Tina Brown talks to Press Gazette about the future of investigative journalism and the legacy of her late husband Sir Harry Evans.

She shares her concerns about quality journalism and shares some solutions about what can be done to save it.

Brown also has some forthright views about Prince Harry and his fight against the UK tabloids over allegations of phone-hacking and illegal information gathering.

How to subscribe to Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained podcast

1. In your browser

You can use the player above to listen in your browser right now. Future of Media Explained is published every week.

You could bookmark the Future of Media Explained homepage on Acast.

2. In a podcast app

The Future of Media Explained is available on all major podcast apps including: Apple PodcastsSpotify and Acast.

Or search for Future of Media Explained wherever you get your podcasts.

3. On your smart speaker

If you have an Amazon Echo, Google Home or Apple HomePod smart speaker, ask it to “play the latest episode of the Press Gazette Future of Media Explained podcast”. The same command also works with virtual assistants on mobile devices.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

