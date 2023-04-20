View all newsletters
April 20, 2023

Podcast 43: How to build a podcast from scratch with Andrew Harrison of Podmasters

Harrison speaks about Podmasters' growth, BBC Sounds and the sector's future.

By William Turvill

Podmasters CEO Andrew Harrison

The 43rd episode of Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained podcast features an interview with Andrew Harrison, the co-founder and group editor of Podmasters.

The production company behind Oh God, What Now? and The Bunker, Podmasters claims to attract more than 1.6 million downloads a month.

Harrison spoke to Press Gazette’s William Turvill about Podmasters’ growth, why the BBC Sounds platform should be “opened up” to independent producers, and the future of the UK sector.

How to subscribe to Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained podcast

1. In your browser

You can use the player above to listen in your browser right now. Future of Media Explained is published every week.

You could bookmark the Future of Media Explained homepage on Acast.

And if you sign up for our Future of Media newsletter you will receive an email link to the latest show every Thursday.

2. In a podcast app

The Future of Media Explained is available on all major podcast apps including: Apple PodcastsSpotify and Acast.

Or search for Future of Media Explained wherever you get your podcasts.

3. On your smart speaker

If you have an Amazon Echo, Google Home or Apple HomePod smart speaker, ask it to “play the latest episode of the Press Gazette Future of Media Explained podcast”. The same command also works with virtual assistants on mobile devices.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

