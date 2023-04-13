View all newsletters
  1. PG Podcast
April 13, 2023

Podcast 42: The future of music journalism with NME Networks’ Holly Bishop

Bishop speaks about the evolution of NME, Uncut, Musictech and Guitar.com.

By Press Gazette

Holly Bishop. Picture: NME Networks
Holly Bishop. Picture: NME Networks

The 42nd episode of Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained podcast features an interview with Holly Bishop, the chief operating and commercial officer of NME Networks.

Part of Caldecott Music Group, the company’s flagship brand is NME, but it also owns Uncut, Musictech and Guitar.com.

Bishop spoke to Press Gazette’s William Turvill about NME’s evolution from a low-circulation magazine into a large online brand.

[Read more: How NME is battling to keep relevant in the age of social media]

