Podcast 62: How publishers can sell online advertising in an awful market

The Guardian‘s senior vice president of advertising for North America, Luis Romero, spoke to Press Gazette about what he says is the toughest advertising market for news publishers since 2008.
Asked how the newspaper’s US operation going about surviving the downturn, Romero said conversations with advertisers is key – but explained times may well stay difficult for a while longer.
