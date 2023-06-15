Podcast 51: Solutions journalism – how The Times is trying to fix health and education

Could The Times have a solution to the twin problems of news avoidance and declining trust in journalism?
Times columnist Rachel Sylvester talks to Press Gazette about a pioneering project which is shaping the policy agenda in two major areas of public life: education and health.
Over the last two years she has been leading commissions charged with developing concrete solutions for reforming these two areas.
The results have been welcomed by politicians and readers alike and spawned numerous editorial spin-offs.
She spoke to Press Gazette about how this form of solutions journalism has resonated with readers and created a rich source of content for the title (and why any commercial benefits are secondary in her eyes).
