June 8, 2023

Podcast 50: Generative AI and the news business – don’t get fooled again

What do we know so far about AI and news and what will happen next?

By Press Gazette


Dominic Ponsford speaks to tech entrepreneur Dominic Young about the threat posed to the news business by generative AI and reveals what publishers can do about it.

Young was closely involved in licensing and digital development at News International in the early years of online publishing. The pair talk about what we know so far about generative AI and the news business, and what’s going to happen next.

Young feels news publishers and regulators must learn from the mistakes of the past when tech platforms were given the legislative opt-outs which allowed them to build their current huge empires.

