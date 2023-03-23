Podcast 39: New York Times head of games Jonathan Knight on the fun way to boost online subscriptions

The New York Times has the most paying subscribers of any English-language publisher, boasting some 9.6 million people buying access.
But they’re not all there for the Gray Lady’s reporting: more than a tenth of those subscribers are paying for access to the Times’ games offering – with no news included.
On this week’s podcast The New York Times’ head of games, Jonathan Knight, tells Press Gazette the publisher’s investment in games creates a valuable funnel for bringing in subscribers (and keeping existing ones around). Read the full interview here.
But it’s more complicated than sticking a sudoku on the website – the NYT has editors exclusively assigned to curating its game offering, and the publication puts great effort into keeping its community socially engaged with the puzzles.
Listen to hear more on The New York Times’ gaming strategy, who it sees as its rivals and why there’s a commercial logic to investing in crossword writers from more diverse backgrounds.
How to subscribe to Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained podcast
1. In your browser
You can use the player above to listen in your browser right now. Future of Media Explained is published every week.
You could bookmark the Future of Media Explained homepage on Acast.
And if you sign up for our Future of Media newsletter you will receive an email link to the latest show every Thursday.
2. In a podcast app
The Future of Media Explainedis available on all major podcast apps including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Acast.
Or search for Future of Media Explained wherever you get your podcasts.
3. On your smart speaker
If you have an Amazon Echo, Google Home or Apple HomePod smart speaker, ask it to “play the latest episode of the Press Gazette Future of Media Explained podcast”. The same command also works with virtual assistants on mobile devices.
Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog