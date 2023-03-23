View all newsletters
March 23, 2023

Podcast 39: New York Times head of games Jonathan Knight on the fun way to boost online subscriptions

The New York Times' Jonathan Knight explains the commercial reasoning behind the publisher's investment in games.

By Bron Maher

New York Times Games
Picture: Shutterstock

The New York Times has the most paying subscribers of any English-language publisher, boasting some 9.6 million people buying access.

But they’re not all there for the Gray Lady’s reporting: more than a tenth of those subscribers are paying for access to the Times’ games offering – with no news included.

On this week’s podcast The New York Times’ head of games, Jonathan Knight, tells Press Gazette the publisher’s investment in games creates a valuable funnel for bringing in subscribers (and keeping existing ones around). Read the full interview here.

But it’s more complicated than sticking a sudoku on the website – the NYT has editors exclusively assigned to curating its game offering, and the publication puts great effort into keeping its community socially engaged with the puzzles.

Listen to hear more on The New York Times’ gaming strategy, who it sees as its rivals and why there’s a commercial logic to investing in crossword writers from more diverse backgrounds.

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other

I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the group privacy policy.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

How to subscribe to Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained podcast

1. In your browser

You can use the player above to listen in your browser right now. Future of Media Explained is published every week.

You could bookmark the Future of Media Explained homepage on Acast.

And if you sign up for our Future of Media newsletter you will receive an email link to the latest show every Thursday.

2. In a podcast app

The Future of Media Explainedis available on all major podcast apps including: Apple PodcastsSpotify and Acast.

Or search for Future of Media Explained wherever you get your podcasts.

3. On your smart speaker

If you have an Amazon Echo, Google Home or Apple HomePod smart speaker, ask it to “play the latest episode of the Press Gazette Future of Media Explained podcast”. The same command also works with virtual assistants on mobile devices.

