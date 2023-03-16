View all newsletters
March 16, 2023

Podcast 38: Donations as a reader revenue strategy, with Mother Jones CEO Monika Bauerlein

Mother Jones CEO Monika Bauerlein is the latest guest on the Future of Media Explained podcast.

By Press Gazette

Mother Jones logo
Mother Jones logo

American investigative magazine Mother Jones began life in 1976 with the idea of producing a “new brand of socially conscious journalism”.

As an independent non-profit outlet, Mother Jones relies upon readers for three-quarters of its revenue – both in the form of subscriptions but especially donations.

About 50,000 people support Mother Jones journalism each year with donations, while its magazine has about 180,000 subscribers.

In the latest episode of the Future of Media Explained podcast, Press Gazette UK editor Charlotte Tobitt speaks to Mother Jones chief executive Monika Bauerlein about how to successfully encourage readers to open their wallets, why being audience-funded is so important for an investigative journalism outlet, the importance of transparency on the numbers, and combatting news fatigue.

[Read more: Mother Jones CEO on how reader donations became big business for investigative title]

How to subscribe to Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained podcast

1. In your browser

You can use the player above to listen in your browser right now. Future of Media Explained is published every week.

You could bookmark the Future of Media Explained homepage on Acast.

And if you sign up for our Future of Media newsletter you will receive an email link to the latest show every Thursday.

2. In a podcast app

The Future of Media Explainedis available on all major podcast apps including: Apple PodcastsSpotify and Acast.

Or search for Future of Media Explained wherever you get your podcasts.

3. On your smart speaker

If you have an Amazon Echo, Google Home or Apple HomePod smart speaker, ask it to “play the latest episode of the Press Gazette Future of Media Explained podcast”. The same command also works with virtual assistants on mobile devices.

