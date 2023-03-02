View all newsletters
March 2, 2023

Podcast 36: The future of women’s magazines, with Cosmo UK editor Claire Hodgson

Claire Hodgson discusses the evolution of Cosmopolitan UK with Press Gazette's podcast.

By Press Gazette

Cosmopolitan UK cover February/March 2023

Women’s magazines (along with other mag sectors) had a tough time in the 2010s, with Marie Claire, Now, InStyle UK, Look and Glamour among the print closures.

But Cosmopolitan UK, owned by Hearst UK, survived that difficult period and has massively grown its digital audience in the past eight years from about four million users per month to 16.8 million around the world.

It has made it its mission to be on top of the latest trends, including being one of the first UK publishers to create shows for Snapchat Discover in 2018 and experimenting with gaming platform Roblox last year.

Cosmopolitan UK editor-in-chief Claire Hodgson spoke to Press Gazette about what defines the brand in 2023, the role of a modern magazine editor, and how they are preparing for whatever the future may hold next.

How to subscribe to Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained podcast

1. In your browser

You can use the player above to listen in your browser right now. Future of Media Explained is published every week.

You could bookmark the Future of Media Explained homepage on Acast.

And if you sign up for our Future of Media newsletter you will receive an email link to the latest show every Thursday.

2. In a podcast app

The Future of Media Explainedis available on all major podcast apps including: Apple PodcastsSpotify and Acast.

Or search for Future of Media Explained wherever you get your podcasts.

3. On your smart speaker

If you have an Amazon Echo, Google Home or Apple HomePod smart speaker, ask it to “play the latest episode of the Press Gazette Future of Media Explained podcast”. The same command also works with virtual assistants on mobile devices.

