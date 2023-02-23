Podcast 35: Setting up a paywall in UK local news, with Edward McCann of the Belfast Telegraph

The 35th episode of Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained podcast features an interview with Edward McCann, director of publishing operations at Mediahuis Ireland – parent company of the Belfast Telegraph.
Successful digital paywalls are a relative rarity in local news in the UK. Since launching its digital subscriptions programme in May 2020, the Belfast Telegraph, however, has already managed to reach 8,500 paid subscribers.
McCann speaks to Aisha, Press Gazette’s data journalist about how the title has managed to grow its subscriptions revenue, despite not being the only paywalled news site in Northern Ireland.
