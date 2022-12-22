Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. PG Podcast
December 22, 2022

Podcast 28: What we learned in 2022 and what’s happening next

Reflections on 2022 and predictions for 2023 from the Press Gazette team.

By Dominic Ponsford

Members of the Press Gazette team: Dominic Ponsford, Bron Maher, Charlotte Tobitt and William Turvill
Members of the Press Gazette team: Dominic Ponsford, Bron Maher, Charlotte Tobitt and William Turvill

Sit back and share a glass of sparkling wine with the Press Gazette team as they reflect on a year in media and share some predictions about what will happen next.

From news avoidance to the big B2B bounceback: Dominic Ponsford, Charlotte Tobitt, William Turvile and Charlotte Tobitt explain what they learned in 2022 and reveal what they think the biggest challenges for news media will be in 2023. They also reveal their Christmas wishes and New Year resolutions.

How to subscribe to Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained podcast

1. In your browser

You can use the player above to listen in your browser right now. Future of Media Explained is published every week.

You could bookmark the Future of Media Explained homepage on Acast.

And if you sign up for our Future of Media newsletter you will receive an email link to the latest show every Thursday.

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the group privacy policy.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

2. In a podcast app

The Future of Media Explainedis available on all major podcast apps including: Apple PodcastsSpotify and Acast.

Content from our partners
Next challenge for publishers is restoring revenue back to print levels
Next challenge for publishers is restoring revenue back to print levels
Press Gazette
What is Keystone by Outbrain and how can it boost digital revenues for publishers?
What is Keystone by Outbrain and how can it boost digital revenues for publishers?
Lead Monitor
How newsroom automation empowers publishers to offer large-scale local business reporting
How newsroom automation empowers publishers to offer large-scale local business reporting
Lead Monitor

Or search for Future of Media Explained wherever you get your podcasts.

3. On your smart speaker

If you have an Amazon Echo, Google Home or Apple HomePod smart speaker, ask it to “play the latest episode of the Press Gazette Future of Media Explained podcast”. The same command also works with virtual assistants on mobile devices.

Topics in this article :

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Websites in our network
Capital Monitor https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor