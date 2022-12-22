Podcast 28: What we learned in 2022 and what’s happening next

Sit back and share a glass of sparkling wine with the Press Gazette team as they reflect on a year in media and share some predictions about what will happen next.
From news avoidance to the big B2B bounceback: Dominic Ponsford, Charlotte Tobitt, William Turvile and Charlotte Tobitt explain what they learned in 2022 and reveal what they think the biggest challenges for news media will be in 2023. They also reveal their Christmas wishes and New Year resolutions.
