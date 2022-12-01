Podcast 25: Leadership in a downturn, with Katie Vanneck-Smith

Co-founder of Tortoise and former president of Dow Jones Katie Vanneck-Smith spoke to Press Gazette about leadership as she starts her new role as chief executive of Hearst UK. She explained why you need to treat colleagues like family, the big mistake they made launching Tortoise (and how they fixed it) and why there are opportunities in a downturn.
