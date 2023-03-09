Podcast 37: Why there’s still life left in TV news bulletins, with 5 News editor Cait Fitzsimons

5 News editor Cait Fitzsimons sat down with Press Gazette ahead of her departure later this year to discuss the programme and its place in the broadcasting world following its relaunch and expansion.
5 News has gone from creating two half-hourly bulletins at 5pm and 6.30pm, which had to largely repeat themselves to share the news of the day, to one hour-long 5pm programme allowing it to go more in-depth and add new content strands. The broadcaster also poached Dan Walker from 5 News to present alongside Claudia-Liza Vanderpuije.
Fitzsimons discussed the reasoning behind and impact of those changes, and said the programme is now on a “positive upward trajectory” for viewing figures. But she warned public service broadcasters should have their prominence guaranteed in a digital-first world (although that does not mean 5 News needs its own website).
