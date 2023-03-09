View all newsletters
March 9, 2023

Podcast 37: Why there’s still life left in TV news bulletins, with 5 News editor Cait Fitzsimons

5 News editor Cait Fitzsimons appeared on the latest episode of the Future of Media Explained podcast.

By Press Gazette

5 News presenters Dan Walker and Claudia-Liza Vanderpuije
5 News presenters Dan Walker and Claudia-Liza Vanderpuije in the studio. Picture: ITN

5 News editor Cait Fitzsimons sat down with Press Gazette ahead of her departure later this year to discuss the programme and its place in the broadcasting world following its relaunch and expansion.

5 News has gone from creating two half-hourly bulletins at 5pm and 6.30pm, which had to largely repeat themselves to share the news of the day, to one hour-long 5pm programme allowing it to go more in-depth and add new content strands. The broadcaster also poached Dan Walker from 5 News to present alongside Claudia-Liza Vanderpuije.

Fitzsimons discussed the reasoning behind and impact of those changes, and said the programme is now on a “positive upward trajectory” for viewing figures. But she warned public service broadcasters should have their prominence guaranteed in a digital-first world (although that does not mean 5 News needs its own website).

How to subscribe to Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained podcast

1. In your browser

You can use the player above to listen in your browser right now. Future of Media Explained is published every week.

You could bookmark the Future of Media Explained homepage on Acast.

2. In a podcast app

The Future of Media Explainedis available on all major podcast apps including: Apple PodcastsSpotify and Acast.

Or search for Future of Media Explained wherever you get your podcasts.

3. On your smart speaker

If you have an Amazon Echo, Google Home or Apple HomePod smart speaker, ask it to “play the latest episode of the Press Gazette Future of Media Explained podcast”. The same command also works with virtual assistants on mobile devices.

