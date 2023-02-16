View all newsletters
February 16, 2023

Future of Media Explained 34: The future of climate journalism, with Carbon Brief’s Leo Hickman

By Press Gazette

Activists symbolically set George Square on fire with an art installation of faux flames and smoke ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26). Picture: Russell Cheyne/Reuters /Alamy Stock Photo

Press Gazette’s 34th Future of Media Explained podcast takes a look at climate reporting – and why fresh-faced reporters out of journalism school are choosing it as a beat over sports or foreign postings.

We sat down with Carbon Brief’s editor Leo Hickman to talk about philanthropic funding, diversifying revenue, wonky content that nonetheless attracts lay readers and whether it’s possible to get around news avoidance when you’re working with fundamentally depressing subjects.

How to listen to Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained podcast

1. In your browser

You can use the player above to listen in your browser right now. Future of Media Explained is published every week.

You could bookmark the Future of Media Explained homepage on Acast.

And if you sign up for our Future of Media newsletter you will receive an email link to the latest show every Thursday.

2. In a podcast app

The Future of Media Explainedis available on all major podcast apps including: Apple PodcastsSpotify and Acast.

Or search for Future of Media Explained wherever you get your podcasts.

3. On your smart speaker

If you have an Amazon Echo, Google Home or Apple HomePod smart speaker, ask it to “play the latest episode of the Press Gazette Future of Media Explained podcast”. The same command also works with virtual assistants on mobile devices.

