Future of Media Explained 34: The future of climate journalism, with Carbon Brief’s Leo Hickman

Press Gazette’s 34th Future of Media Explained podcast takes a look at climate reporting – and why fresh-faced reporters out of journalism school are choosing it as a beat over sports or foreign postings.
We sat down with Carbon Brief’s editor Leo Hickman to talk about philanthropic funding, diversifying revenue, wonky content that nonetheless attracts lay readers and whether it’s possible to get around news avoidance when you’re working with fundamentally depressing subjects.
